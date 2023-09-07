DraftKings promo code: Claim bet $5, get $200 bonus for NFL’s opening night

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

One of the best weekends on the sports calendar is finally upon us as the NFL makes its fully return this Sunday. With the latest DraftKings promo code, eligible new users will be able to bet on any NFL Week 1 matchup and lock in a $200 bonus bets payout.

There is no shortage of compelling matchups this weekend. The Broncos look to rebound from a disastrous 2022 campaign when they open up against hated division rival Las Vegas. The Eagles begin their NFC title defense when they travel north to take on the Patriots, and plenty of eyes will be on the Monday Night Football matchup when the Bills and Jets go head-to-head in a potential tone-setting AFC East matchup.

No matter the matchup, side, total, or prop bet, eligible players who grab the DraftKings promo code NFL offer will be instantly lock down a total of $200 in bonus bets. Best of all, winning NFL wagers will also return a cash profit along with those bonus bets.

How does the DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 1 Compare?

There are probably two different scenarios for those looking at information on the best DraftKings promo code this weekend. The first is that a player may already be signed up with another sportsbook like FanDuel or BetMGM and is looking to get into the mix with a new operator (and new bonus) for the first weekend of NFL regular season action. The other is that the prospective player has not yet previously wagered with a legal online sports betting app, so they are looking for general information on what DraftKings Sportsbook (and its promo code) have to offer.

In order to best answer the question, let’s take a look at how the DraftKings promo code NFL offer compares with rival apps. FanDuel, too, has a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets mechanic in-play, while Caesars is serving up $250 in bonus bets to those who come out with a $50 first bet.

In essence, it’s all about personal preference, but given the low first deposit requirement and instant/guaranteed distribution of bonus bets, this is a great offer worth exploring during NFL Week 1 games. What’s more, timing is worth taking into account, as DraftKings recently upped this bet-and-get offer from $150 to $200 just in time for football season.

DraftKings Promo Code: Other NFL Offers This Weekend

The other key thing to look at is what does the operator give you beyond a welcome bonus. Yeah, it’s cool to lock down some bonus bets with a DraftKings promo code, but what happens after that? When it comes to loyalty and retention offers, DraftKings acquits itself well thanks to a slew of boosts available across different bet types. Single-game odds boosts and NFL same-game parlay boosts help support a robust offering of game odds, player props, and more.

How and Where to Sign Up

Finally, let’s take a look at some key information on how to get started with this DraftKings promo code NFL offer.

Players must be located in eligible states to lock in. Among the states are: NJ, PA, MD, VA, WV, TN, LA, KS, OH, CO, AZ, WY, IL, IN, MI, OH, MA, IA.

Click here to active the bonus.

Make a first deposit of no fewer than $5.

Opt-in to the bet $5, get $200 bonus on the app home screen.

Place a first bet on any NFL Week 1 game. Be sure to select the offer in bet slip. DraftKings Sportsbook will then issue $200 in bonus bets.