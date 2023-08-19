DraftKings promo code: Claim $150 signup bonus for NFL Preseason, MLB, UFC 292

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s going to be a busy Saturday night for sports fans and this DraftKings promo code offer is here to raise the stakes. Between MLB, UFC 292, and the NFL preseason, there are tons of ways to bet this weekend.

New players can activate this DraftKings promo code offer to unlock a 30-1 bonus. Sign up and place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. This will trigger an instant $150 bonus.

Instead of taking a chance on the action this weekend, bettors can start off with an easy win. There are tons of MLB games, an exciting card at UFC 292, and a handful of NFL preseason games.

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out a great bonus for new users. This promo, combined with an easy-to-use app and competitive odds, makes signing up a no-brainer. Let’s take a deeper dive into this new offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly

There is no need to sweat out your first bet on DraftKings Sportsbook. Remember, simply placing that $5 wager will be enough to trigger this bonus. Players will receive six $25 bonus bets instantly.

This offer is applicable to a wide range of markets. We recommend downloading the app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play Store. The app provides the best overall experience.

This DraftKings promo is available to first-time depositors over the age of 21 in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and activating this DraftKings promo is a quick and stress-free process. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to begin:

Click this link to automatically enable this offer. There is no need to input a promo code.

to automatically enable this offer. There is no need to input a promo code. From there, create a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a bet of $5 or more on any game this weekend. Win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

What to Bet on This Weekend

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. It’s a weekend in the summer, which means that there are tons of MLB matchups to choose from. The NFL preseason is officially underway as teams prepare for the regular season. And of course, UFC 292 features two championship bouts in Sterling-O’Malley and Weili-Lemos.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to bet on all the action. Same game parlays are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet in the app. It’s worth highlighting the fact that these kinds of bets are tough to win. All the same, players love the potential of a huge parlay win. Sign up and start betting today.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings promo code offer. Turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets instantly.

