DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on Any Sunday Week 1 game, get $200 bonus instantly

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer for new customers wanting an immediate $200 win to kick off the NFL season.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

First-time bettors who activate our DraftKings promo code links qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer. Register through this post, place $5 on any Week 1 NFL game today, and DraftKings will issue an instant $200 in bonus bets.

The first NFL Sunday of the 2023 season features 14 games, many of which are must-see TV. Football fans can bet on every matchup this afternoon and evening, like 49ers-Steelers, Bengals-Browns, Eagles-Patriots, and Cowboys-Giants. DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” offer gives new bettors an instant $200 payout in bonus bets following their first $5 wager on NFL Week 1. That’s a 40-to-1 payout hours before your wager settles as a win or loss.

Lock in the new “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer here and turn your first $5+ NFL Sunday bet into an automatic payout worth $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: New Users Secure $200 in Bonus Bets After $5 NFL Wager

NFL fans can tackle today’s games and many others with a massive bankroll on DraftKings Sportsbook. Complete a brief registration and bet $5 on any Week 1 matchup today to unlock DraftKings’ no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer.

A qualifying $5+ stake triggers a sign-up bonus worth $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome. Bet on the Steelers to upset the 49ers or the Bengals and Browns to sail over the projected point total. Even if your wager loses, the $200 bonus makes you a winner. In addition, every victory still nets cash winning, elevating the overall payout above $200.

DraftKings Promo Code Sign-Up Information

The “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion is only around for a limited time. Score DraftKings’ exclusive Week 1 offer by following the step-by-step registration guide below:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. Players don’t need to input a specific promo code.

Enter your name, email address, and other essential registration information.

Use a DraftKings-approved banking method for your first cash deposit.

Place at least $5 on any NFL Week 1 game.

Get $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your qualifying wager. DraftKings still honors victories with cash profit and the $200 bonus.

Kentucky bettors can bet on the NFL beginning September 28. In the meantime, eligible KY customers can join DraftKings here to score a $200 pre-registration bonus.

Get Early Win Offer for Any Week 1 Game

One of DraftKings’ best NFL offers is the “Early Win” promo. Opt into the “Early Win” offer on the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to qualify for an automatic moneyline win if your team leads by 10+ points during the game.

DraftKings offers a “Sunday Early Win” deal on any Sunday NFL matchup this weekend. Activate the offer before placing your “Early Win” bet token on any NFL moneyline. From there, your team only needs a 10+ point lead to win cold, hard cash. It won’t matter if your squad ultimately loses, making this type of promotion perfect for high-reward underdogs who might be unable to maintain a hot start.

Click here to utilize our DraftKings promo code links for the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” NFL Week 1 offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.