DraftKings promo code: NFL Week 15 is here, score $150 bonus

With NFL Week 15 betting on the horizon, players can utilize the DraftKings promo code offer to grab a $150 bonus. While those in Maryland will be able to jump on a $200 state-launch offer for the games, including the Ravens-Browns Saturday afternoon matchup.

All you have to do is click this link to activate the DraftKings promo code. Going forward, you make a $5 qualifying moneyline bet, and you get an extra $150 if you win.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

There will be Saturday NFL games this week and next week, so fans get an extra dose of football. In the early afternoon game tomorrow, the Vikings will take on the Colts in Minneapolis. When that one is in the books, the Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens. There is also a sweet prime time game featuring the Dolphins against the Bills in Buffalo. Of course, Week 15 will continue on Sunday, so there are many betting opportunities.

Click here to lock in the DraftKings promo code that will produce a $150 bonus for a $5 moneyline winner.

DraftKings promo code: NFL Week 15 offer

Most importantly, this is an introductory bonus, so it is reserved for new players only. In addition, there is the increment. You have to bet at least $5 to comply with the terms. However, you can bet any higher amount, and the will still get the bonus if you win. And since you get the cash payout as well, a lot of people will want to make a larger bet.

Thirdly, there are no limitations with regard to the odds. You can go through the matchups to find a team that you think is most likely to win outright. The biggest favorite on the board will yield a guaranteed a 30-1 return on a $5 investment if they win. Your reward will come in the form of betting credit that you can use to wager on any sporting event.

This offer is available in every market that has legal sports betting with the exception of one. Maryland residents can seize a different opportunity that is similar, but quite a bit better. After you make a $5 bet, you $200 in free bets, regardless of the outcome. You can click here to grab the bonus.

Activate the DraftKings promo code

First, click here to automatically enable the bonus code. When you reach the landing page, you will be eligible for the reward.

Secondly, provide your basic personal info to establish your account.

Then, if you don’t already have it, download the mobile app. In addition to the flexibility, you will be informed about in-app special offers.

Fourthly, use PayPal, online banking, a credit or debit card, or another standard method to fund your account.

After that, bet at least $5 on any sporting event on the moneyline. A win will result in a cash payout as usual, and you will also receive a $150 betting credit bonus.

NFL stepped up same game parlay

You can grab the special offers for standard players after you make a bet. For instance, there is a stepped up same game parlay special for NFL Week 15. When you win a 3+ leg same game parlay, your payout is boosted by as much as 100%.

Click here to unseal the DraftKings promo code that generates a 30-1 return on a successful $5 investment.