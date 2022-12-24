DraftKings promo code: get 30-1 boosted odds on NFL Week 16

The best DraftKings promo code offer is rolling out the red carpet for new bettors ahead of NFL Week 16. Instead of betting on the games with the typical lines, grab a massive odds boost for any team. Let’s take a deep dive into the details behind this offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer can get a one-time 30-1 NFL moneyline boost. Bet $5 on any team in Week 16 and win $150 in bonus cash if they win.

Remember, new users can apply this odds boost to any team playing this weekend, even heavy favorites like the Bills, Chiefs, and 49ers. It’s also worth noting that players won’t need to input a promo code to get this offer.

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is the first step in taking advantage of this offer. Here’s a complete breakdown of this offer, the process for signing up, and the NFL Week 16 slate of games.

Click here to automatically enable this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 on any NFL Week 16 game.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers 30-1 NFL Week 16 Boost

This DraftKings promo is a straightforward offer. New players who sign up and make a cash deposit of $5 or more will receive a one-time 30-1 moneyline boost. Bettors can use this boost on any team playing in Week 16.

The Chiefs are currently listed at -435 on the moneyline against the Seahawks. That means existing users would need to risk $653 to net a profit of $150. New players can get that payout in bonus cash on a $5 wager.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. Upsets happen every weekend. However, this DraftKings promo helps to tilt the balance back in favor of bettors.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

This DraftKings promo is currently available in the following states: NY, NJ, CT, PA, AZ, CO, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, TN, VA, and WV. First-time depositors over the age of 21 can follow these steps to sign up:

Click this link to start the registration process. This will automatically activate this promo code offer.

to start the registration process. This will automatically activate this promo code offer. Set up an account by filling out the prompts with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through PayPal, online banking, credit card, debit card, etc.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any team with this 30-1 moneyline boost.

If your team pulls out the victory, you win $150 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 16 Highlights Christmas Weekend

NFL Week 16 is going to be a little bit different from a normal football weekend. The bulk of the games come on Christmas Eve on Saturday with three games on Sunday. The holidays are changing the schedule around, but there are still plenty of ways to bet on the games at DraftKings Sportsbook. After taking advantage of this offer, check out the extensive list of player props on every game. Bettors can build same game parlays with various props and game lines.

Click here to automatically enable this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 on any NFL Week 16 game.