DraftKings promo code offers $150 MLB bonus on Saturday

Saturday features a full day of MLB games and the latest DraftKings promo code is going big for the occasion. Instead of taking a chance by betting on these MLB games, grab a guaranteed winning ticket with this offer.

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, place a $5 wager on any MLB moneyline to trigger a $150 bonus. It’s important to highlight the fact that this bonus is a guarantee regardless of what happens in the selected game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

New York baseball fans are in luck this year. The Yankees are in a bit of a rough patch, but they still have the best record in baseball. Meanwhile, the Mets are holding onto a lead in the NL East even with key injuries to the starting rotation.

There are tons of options on the board for bettors this weekend. However, which game players choose doesn’t really matter when it comes to this DraftKings promo code.

Click here to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code for a guaranteed $150 bonus. Bet $5 on any MLB moneyline to lock in this easy bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150

This bet $5, win $150 offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, but it’s the real deal. Anyone who takes advantage of this DraftKings promo code will be guaranteeing themselves a $150 bonus, win or lose.

This bonus cash will be distributed to new bettors as six $25 free bets that are valid for up to seven days. It’s worth mentioning that these free bets can be used on any MLB game, but they are not restricted to baseball. These can be applied to NBA Summer League, tennis, golf, UFC, and more.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and activating this promo code is as easy as 1-2-3. Remember, there is no need to input a promo code to trigger this offer. Signing up with any of the links on this page will be enough to lock it up:

Click here to start the registration process.

to start the registration process. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for this bonus. This can be done via PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, eCheck, and a handful of other convenient deposit methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager to win $150 in bonus cash.

Where to Bet MLB This Weekend

This DraftKings promo is available to first-time depositors in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Players must be at least 21 years of age or older to play on any online sportsbook. Don’t miss out on this massive opportunity to win big on MLB this weekend.

Click here to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code for a guaranteed $150 bonus. Bet $5 on any MLB moneyline to lock in this easy bonus.