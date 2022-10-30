DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 for Packers-Bills SNF

A Sunday NFL betting bonus can fuel a run, and the latest DraftKings promo code offer fits the bill with a $200 promotional payout. All it takes is a winning $5 moneyline bet on any NFL team to secure a bonus, including the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Bills.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Simply click on one of the links on this page to trigger the DraftKings promo code for new users. After that, when you win a $5 NFL moneyline bet, you will receive an added $200 bonus.

Jacksonville played the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London in the first game on the slate, and the action continued with key matchups like Eagles-Steelers and Giants-Seahawks. Still, it all wraps with a compelling prime time matchup between the Packers and Bills. Ahead of it, you can put a $5 bill on the game, and you will get incredible 40-1 moneyline odds.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer that provides a $200 payout for a $5 bet.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer Comes with 40-1 Odds

There are a few key details you need to be aware of when accessing this promo. The $5 increment is the minimum that you have to bet to comply with the terms. However, this is a tiny wager to make on a big day of NFL betting. If you would rather go with a larger increment, you will still get the $200 bonus if you win. There are no stipulations about the odds, so you are free to bet a significant favorite with no impediments.

If you win the bet, you will receive your winnings in cash after the game settles. On top of that, you will also get the $200 reward under the promotion. Your bonus will come in the form of free betting credit. You have seven days to place these wagers after you receive them before they expire. The bets can be placed in any market, and all sporting events are fair game.

Notably, point spreads are removed from the mix, so the ability to back a massive favorite like Buffalo to simply win the game at 40-1 is a great opportunity.

Lock in the DraftKings promo code

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a rather stress-free process. It only takes a few minutes to do when you follow these steps:

Most importantly, click here to enable the promo code automatically.

to enable the promo code automatically. When you arrive on the landing page, follow the instructions. You will be prompted to provide your name, date of birth, and other essential info. After that, your location is verified for legal reasons, and you will be good to go.

Thirdly, if you are signing up on the website with a laptop or desktop, download the mobile app.

Then, use PayPal, a debit or credit card, online banking, or one of the other methods to fund your account.

Finally, place a $5+ moneyline wager on an NFL game today. If you win, you will receive an additional $200 promotional payout.

Stepped Up Same Game Parlay

After you sign up and make your first bet, you open a window of opportunity. Going forward, you will receive a steady stream of special offers for standard players. For instance, right now there is a stepped up same game parlay offer for NFL Week 8.

Before anything else, you opt in to become eligible. Subsequently, you place a 3+ leg same game parlay wager. If you win, your return will be boosted by as much as 100% depending on the number of legs.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code that generates a $200 bonus for a $5 moneyline winner.