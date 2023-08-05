DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on Paul-Diaz fight, get $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get in on the action with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and win big on Jake Paul or Nate Diaz tonight. This boxing match features two huge stars and the trash talk is living up to expectations.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

New bettors can claim a no-brainer bonus with this DraftKings promo code offer. Bet $5 on Paul or Diaz to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Paul is 6-1 as a professional boxer with four knockouts. While he began as a YouTuber, he’s turned himself into a respectable professional. Meanwhile, Diaz is trading in the UFC for a chance to box Paul. These are two of the most enigmatic personalities in combat sports.

DraftKings Sportsbook is going all in for bettors on this Paul-Diaz matchup. This no-brainer bonus will start players off with $150 in bonus bets and there are tons of other ways to bet on this bout.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

First things first, here’s a quick look at how new players can activate this DraftKings promo. Players can sign up without a promo code by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on any of the links on this page to get started, including here .

. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $5 to trigger this new offer.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on Jake Paul or Nate Diaz tonight.

Win $150 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the fight.

This offer is available in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY).

Win $150 on Paul-Diaz With DraftKings Promo Code

Winning bonus bets on this Paul-Diaz fight isn’t rocket science. All new players need to do is create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook and place a $5 wager on either fighter. From there, $150 in bonuses will hit your account instantly.

In fact, bettors who want to will be able to flip these bonus bets on other Paul-Diaz markets like total rounds, knockdowns, and other unique fight props. There are tons of ways to win and these bonus bets will give players a head start in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Odds

Although Diaz is no stranger to punching guys in the face, Paul has the edge in experience in the boxing ring. Diaz’s history comes in the octagon with the UFC. Still, it would be unwise to count him out completely in this fight. Paul has already fought UFC legends like Tyronn Woodley and Anderson Silva, but Diaz is the closest to his prime out of any of those guys.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the overwhelming favorite in this bout, but again, we wouldn’t count out Diaz yet. Check out all the ways to win on this exciting matchup.

