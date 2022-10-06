DraftKings promo code returns bet $5, win $200 bonus Thursday

Thursday Night Football takes center stage in prime time, and the DraftKings promo code provides an edge with a $200 bonus.

This DraftKings promo code will lock in a $200 payout for a winning $5 moneyline bet on tonight’s game. This is a crazy 40-1 return that is unheard of for a bet on an outright winner.

Denver will be the scene of tonight’s Week 5 opener. The Russell Wilson signing hasn’t quite panned out as expected so far, but it is very early. On the other side, Matt Ryan is getting a fresh start in Indianapolis, but it has been a rocky road to this point. The jury is out on these two, but this promotion is a definite winner.

DraftKings promo code overview

Let’s cover the key points. First, this is offer is reserved for new users. In addition, the $5 increment is not set in stone. Any larger bet will potentially trigger the release of the reward as well. The bet must be made on the moneyline, but this is a good thing. All you have to do is pick an outright winner to take home the cash.

Plus, there are no stipulations with regard to the odds. As a result, you can play a significant favorite that is likely to win the game. At the end of the day, the choice is yours, but this is one approach that can be taken. If you get the bonus payout, it comes in the form of free bets. You can place these wagers on any listed sporting event.

The offer can be accessed in the Kansas sports betting market, and it is live in Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Michigan, Iowa, and Indiana.

Lock down the DraftKings promo code

Before you do anything else, click one of the activation links on this page to enable the code.

Secondly, follow the prompts to set up your account when you reach the landing page.

Then, if you do not already have it, download the mobile app.

Fourthly, fund your account so you can place your wager.

After that, you get down to business. Make a $5+ bet on a pre-game moneyline, and you will get an extra $200 reward for a win.

Profits boosts and bet bonuses

There is no end to the steady stream of promotional opportunities that you will receive after you sign up. They are very proactive all year long, but football season is the best time of all for the specials. You may see free bet bonuses, risk-free parlays, and boosted payouts, just to name a handful. For instance, there is a sweet NFL risk-free stepped up parlay offer for tonight’s game between the Broncos and the Colts.

Here’s how it works. First, you opt in to become eligible. Next, you place a 3+ leg same game parlay wager on tonight’s game. If you win, your payout will be boosted by 20% for a 3 leg parlay. The percentage is higher if you add more legs. In the event of a loss, you get a refund in betting credit up to $10.

