DraftKings promo code: Get $1,050 Saturday, $200 Sunday

Start Week 3 off with a bang by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code. New players can score up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and $50 free bet Saturday before unlocking a bet $5, get $200 bonus Sunday. Using the links here, sign up, make a first deposit, grab a 20% match bonus, $50 free bet, and then opt-in for a $200 NFL offer this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings promo code is delivering a 40-1 odds boost on any NFL Week 3 game. Bet $5 on any team’s moneyline for a $200 payout.

There are tons of games to choose from this weekend. Bills-Dolphins, Ravens-Patriots, Rams-Cardinals, and Packers-Buccaneers are just a few of the good matchups. It’s also worth highlighting Cowboys-Giants on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook is stepping it up for NFL Week 3. This promo will unlock a massive odds boost on any team playing this weekend. This massive odds boost can give new players a chance at a low-risk, high-reward bet.

New players can bet $5 on any NFL team to win $200 with this DraftKings promo code. Click here to get started.

Grab a Week 3 NFL Odds Boost With This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo is giving new players a ton of flexibility. This 40-1 odds boost can be applied to any team playing this weekend. Picking a winner is half the battle, but this promotion is undeniably valuable.

The Chargers are listed at -300 on the moneyline against the Jaguars. Existing users would need to place a $600 wager on the Chargers to win $200. New players can win $200 in bonus cash by placing a $5 bet on Los Angeles. Of course, the team new users pick must win, but it’s easy to see the value in this DraftKings promo code.

This NFL Week 3 odds boost is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Players must be 21 years or older to sign up with any online sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

New players can sign up with this DraftKings promo code from a computer or mobile device. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this promo code, including here .

. After being redirected to a landing page, fill out the required fields to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this bonus. PayPal, online banking, credit cards, and debit cards are all acceptable forms of deposit.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app, which is available via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 3 moneyline. Winners will take home eight $25 free bets.

NFL Week 3 is Here

After placing this 40-1 boost bet, check out the promos page for other offers. New and existing users can claim a “Stepped Up” same game parlay and other same game parlay profit boosts for the Week 3 games. DraftKings Sportsbook has a comprehensive list of game lines, player props, weekly specials, and more for NFL bettors. This offers flexibility for bettors when putting together parlays.

New players can bet $5 on any NFL team to win $200 with this DraftKings promo code. Click here to get started.