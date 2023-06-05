DraftKings promo code: Secure $200 bonus for NHL, MLB instantly

Get in on the action with this DraftKings promo code offer. This promotion sets bettors up to win on the NHL Stanley Cup Finals or MLB tonight. This is a no-brainer bonus for new players.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up and get started with this DraftKings promo code offer. From there, place a $5 wager on any game in any sport to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

The Stanley Cup Finals are off to an eventful start. The Vegas Golden Knights protected home ice in Game 1 and they are looking to build on that performance. But don’t count out the Florida Panthers just yet. They continue to surprise us in every series.

DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the ante for bettors with this new promo. Instead of taking a chance on the games, lock in this easy bonus before the puck drops on Game 2 tonight.

Click this link to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

There are no strings attached when it comes to this DraftKings promo. Sign up with this offer and place a $5 wager on any game in any sport. That will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonus bets.

From there, bettors will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NHL, NBA, MLB, tennis, golf, UFC, boxing, or any other sport. Think of these bonus bets as a way to test-drive the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

This offer is currently available to first-time depositors in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users can sign up and start winning in a matter of minutes with this DraftKings promo. Here’s a walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to sign up without a promo code. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to sign up without a promo code. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account by filling in the required fields with basic identifying information.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any game in any sport to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Betting on Golden Knights vs. Panthers Tonight

Although there are other options for bettors like MLB tonight, all eyes are going to be on the Golden Knights and Panthers. Game 2 should be a close contest with the Panthers desperate for a win. There are tons of different ways to bet on the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Players can create same game parlays with different options like the spread, moneyline, total goals, and even individual player props. While it’s true that same game parlays are tough to hit, they offer outsized payouts for lucky winners. Don’t miss this opportunity to win big on the NHL or any other game this week.

