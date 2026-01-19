DraftKings Promo Code: Snag $300 Bonus for Indiana-Miami CFP Championship Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $300 bonus on the College Football Playoff championship. This is an opportunity for players to start winning big on Indiana or Miami. Click here to activate this offer.

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Indiana vs. Miami or any other game this weekend. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will win $300 in bonuses (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

DraftKings Sportsbook will have plenty of different options for sports fans this week, but the College Football Playoff is taking center stage on Monday night. Grab a $300 bonus along with other in-app offers on the game.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $300 College Football Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers College Football Championship Profit Boost, Star Power Happy Hour, CFP SGP Profit Boost, Daily Drop Any Sport Profit Boost, 30% NBA Profit Boost, Tennis Bet Boost, NFL Playoffs Boost Pack, 20% NHL Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 19, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are no hoops to jump through or strings attached when it comes to this DraftKings promo. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Indiana or Miami. Remember, anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will secure 12 $25 bonus bets.

We also recommend taking a look at the different in-app promos available for the last college football game of the year:

College Football Championship Profit Boost: Opt into this offer and grab a boost on any Miami vs. Indiana bet.

CFP SGP Profit Boost: Boost the ods on any same game parlay with at least three legs.

Daily Drop Any Sport Profit Boost: Level up your winnings with a daily profit boost drop. Players can apply this boost to Miami vs. Indiana or any other game on Monday.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, sign up using any of the links on this page. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the available payment methods. Finally, place a $5 bet on Indiana-Miami or any other game. Players who pick a winner will receive the $300 bonus to use throughout the week.

Sports fans who are not located in a state with legal sports betting can check out DraftKings Pick6. Click here and make a $5 play to win $50 in total bonuses.

How to Bet on Indiana vs. Miami

Indiana is looking to complete its historic season, but Miami continues to knock off higher seeds in the College Football Playoff. Check out the current odds on this game at DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Miami Hurricanes: +8.5 (-115) // Over 47.5 (-112) // +260

+8.5 (-115) // Over 47.5 (-112) // +260 Indiana Hoosiers: -8.5 (-105) // Under 47.5 (-108) // -325

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.