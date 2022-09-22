DraftKings promo code: how to score Steelers-Browns $200 TNF bonus

As the Steelers and Browns prepare for kick-off of their TNF game, bettors can use our DraftKings promo code to potentially earn a $200 bonus on a $5 bet. Our promo code unlocks a Bet $5, Win $200 promo that will earn players a 40x return if their team wins tonight.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Prospective bettors who activate our DraftKings promo code via the links on this page will earn the chance to turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus. All it takes is a winning moneyline bet for the bonus to convey.

While neither team is a heavy favorite in this game, the oddsmakers favor the home team, the Cleveland Browns (-190), over the Pittsburgh Steelers (+160). There are two things to keep in mind about this promo. A winning wager will earn you a profit, as well as the $200 bonus.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for this Bet $5, Win $200 opportunity.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates $200 Bonus Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user promo gives players the chance to earn the largest return of any offer on the market. Players can get a 40x return on their first cash wager if the team of their choice wins on Thursday Night Football.

That means if you wager $5 on the Pittsburgh Steelers to pull off the upset, you will receive a $200 bonus if they win. Plus, since the promo requires a $5 moneyline bet, you would also get back your $5 stake, as well as an $8 profit. That’s a ton of value on a mere $5 wager.

How to Apply the DraftKings Promo Code

In order to Bet $5, Win $200, you’ll need to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. As outlined above, our links negate the need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code.

Click here to register for a DraftKings account.

to register for a DraftKings account. Enter the required information to set up an account.

Pick any deposit method and add $5+ to your account.

Select Steelers-Browns.

Wager $5+ on either team’s moneyline.

If your bet wins, you will receive eight $25 free bets to use on game and player props in any game this week. This includes NFL Week 3, college football, MLB, and more.

Two More TNF Promos

There are two more promos available for bettors to access ahead of Thursday night’s game.

Steelers vs. Browns Up 7 Early Win

DraftKings Sportsbook has once again rolled out a wildly popular in-app promo ahead of this AFC North clash. Bettors who opt-into the Steelers vs. Browns Up 7 Early Win promo will earn an early payout if their team takes a lead of 7+ points at any moment in tonight’s game. That means even if your team loses, you would still earn the moneyline win if your team takes a 7-point lead.

NFL Risk-Free Stepped Up SGP

Players can secure three profit boosts for Week 3 with the NFL risk-free stepped up SGP promo. This includes one token for TNF, one for Sunday’s games, and one for MNF. You’ll earn a profit boost of up to 100% depending on how many legs your qualifying same game parlay bet consists of.

Bet $5, Win $200 if your team wins tonight’s game when you activate our DraftKings promo code here.