DraftKings promo code: $280 bonus, $1M free bet Super Bowl offers

The DraftKings promo code for Super Bowl 56 proves that more is better, particularly when it comes to Rams-Bengals bonuses. Not only will 56-1 odds on the game’s winner be in play, users will be able to grab a shot at five different $1 million dollar free Super Bowl bets along with a variety of boosts and parlay offers. Whether it’s DraftKings NY or a dozen other states where the app is live, players will be in line to hit it big Sunday night.

The latest DraftKings promo code for the Super Bowl provides multiple bonuses for new players who sign up before the start of the game.

Low-risk, high-upside specials, massive free bets, and a variety of prop and game boosts will team up to deliver an exciting package of incentives for the biggest game of the year. While recent Super Bowls have proven unpredictable, these latest DraftKings offers will help reduce the risk while bringing $100s in added value.

Click here to automatically secure the latest DraftKings promo code and get 56-1 odds for a chance at $280, free bets, and Bengals-Rams boosts.

DraftKings Promo Code Brings More Super Bowl Value

Timing is everything, they say, and the timing to lock in a DraftKings promo code for a prospective new players couldn’t be any better.

The recent launch of numerous sports betting markets makes Super Bowl 56 the first in which players will be able to wager on the NFL’s championship game. Given the Super Bowl is the most important sports betting day of the year for operators, DraftKings and its competitors are going hard with strong offers. These specials are designed to build user numbers and become a go-to spot for those looking to bet on sports.

Given the DraftKings NY launch last month and states like Arizona and Louisiana will get their first opportunities to bet on the game, DraftKings is offering its best-ever deal.

The DraftKings Promo Code Super Bowl Bonuses

Bettors will be able to first bet with 56-1 odds on the game. Pick the Bengals or Rams to win, bet $5 on a team, and win $280 in bonuses. This special requires just a $5 first deposit, while the $1 Million Super Bowl Free Bet deal requires no additional deposit.

Simply opt-in for the chance to be selected for one of five $1 million free bets. Those who don’t get picked will have a chance to obtain free bets sliced up from a $5 million pool.

The DraftKings promo code will also provide direct access to Bengals-Rams player props (yardage totals, sacks, touchdown specials, and more). For instance, bet on markets like Matthew Stafford passing yards and touchdown passes or Joe Mixon rushing yards.

Players will be able to bet on these markets on an individual basis and/or roll them together with same-game parlays.

What’s more, players can also select a variety free bet bonuses on basketball and more leading up to the game, limited-time odds boosts, and parlay specials.

Sign Up Process

Click here to get the DraftKings promo code. It will automatically lock in the odds special and grant the best specials. After completing the registration process, then deposit at least $5.

Players must be at least 21 years of age and located in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois.

