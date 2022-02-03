DraftKings promo code Super Bowl bonuses take over the game

The DraftKings promo code Super Bowl bonus that delivers a 56-1 payout and the chance to bring in one of five $1 million bets is now live, and it’s taking over the game in the NY sports betting market and elsewhere. Whether its DraftKings NY or any of the other states where the app runs operations, the latest DraftKings promo code Super Bowl bonus unpacks some of the best offers for Rams-Bengals.

The DraftKings promo code Super Bowl 56-1 odds boost and shot at $10 million in free bets for Bengals-Rams is one of the best current bonuses available in any legal betting app.

Really, it all comes down to competition. And as the best online sportsbooks gear up to bring in the most business possible for the game, each is unloading aggressive free bets and crazy odds specials.

DraftKings Promo Code Super Bowl Bonus

Let’s begin with the most recent offer to go live with the latest DraftKings promo code. New players won’t even have to wager a single dollar for a chance to win one of five one million dollar free bets. While statistically unlikely, five bettors will get a crack at a $1 million free wager. But don’t let those odds deter you. There’s another $5 million of free bets in play, and bettors will be able to grab various amounts of wagers from this second pool.

To get this special, all you have to do is opt-in via the promos tab or from the main menu by 2 p.m. the day of the game. By 7 p.m., bettors will be able to check back into their accounts and claim the free bets — and a shot to hit it big for Super Bowl 56.

DraftKings Promo Code Super Bowl 56-1 Odds

Paired up with the $1 million Super Bowl free bet offer will be the continuation of a can’t-miss 56-1 odds special on either team to win the game. Make a $5 deposit and bet $5 on the Bengals or Rams to win. If your team gets it done, reel in $280 in bonuses.

With the Rams set around -200 on the moneyline, a player would have to wager well north of $550 to win $280 on Los Angeles, so the ability to wager just $5 brings big value. Meanwhile, although the Bengals are the underdogs, it would still require a $160-$170 wager to return $280 on a Cincy win. Either way, the DraftKings promo code Super Bowl odds bonus brings huge savings.

Finally, be sure to check out numerous featured odds boosts on the game along with NBA, NHL, and soccer boosts leading up to kickoff of Bengals-Rams.

And, of note, FanDuel is also offering 56-1 Super Bowl odds.

How to Get Into the Action

With the offer details out of the way, let’s look into how to get started.

Click here or use any of the links in this article. This will begin the registration process.

or use any of the links in this article. This will begin the registration process. Make a first deposit of no less than $5. Bettors are free to make a larger first deposit, but only $5 will be needed to get 56-1 odds and unlock the $10 in free bets.

Opt-in to the 56-1 odds offer and make a $5 wager on the Bengals or Rams. Then, opt-in for a shot at the share of free bets.

Begin wagering on any other markets, including game moneylines, point spreads, totals, and more.