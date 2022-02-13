DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Win $280 in bonuses on Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56 is almost here and the best way to bet on the biggest game of the year is with the latest DraftKings promo code. It doesn’t matter which team you plan on backing, this is a great way to get started.

New users who sign up with this DraftKings promo code can get 56-1 odds on Super Bowl 56. After signing up and making a qualifying deposit, new players can bet $5 to win $280 in bonus cash on the Bengals or Rams. This is the biggest odds boost of the weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

The Rams were one of the early favorites in the NFC, so it’s no surprise to see them make it to the Super Bowl. However, the Bengals weren’t on anyone’s radar when the season started. Joe Burrow is lifting his team to new heights, literally.

Can the Bengals pull off the upset or will the Rams take care of business? Either way, the best way to bet on Super Bowl 56 is with this DraftKings promo code.

Click here to sign up with this outstanding Super Bowl special and bet $5 to win $280 on the Bengals or Rams. This is a 56-1 odds boost for Super Bowl 56.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Mega Bonus

This DraftKings promo code is opening the door to a monster bonus for Super Bowl 56. Anyone who signs up and makes a deposit of $5+ will automatically qualify for this 56-1 odds boost on either team’s moneyline.

Bet $5 to win $280 in bonus cash on the Rams or Bengals. Winners will be paid out in site credit that will be valid for up to one week after your original wager settles. This bonus cash will be distributed as seven $40 free bets.

The Rams are -190 on the moneyline and the Bengals are listed at +160. New players who cash in on this DraftKings promo code can get either team at +5600 odds. Similarly, FanDuel also offers 56-1 odds.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code is the easiest way to tilt the odds in your favor. Let’s take a closer look at how you can redeem this special:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code.

or on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code. After creating your account, make a deposit of $5+ using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $5 wager on the Rams or Bengals moneyline at 56-1 odds.

Winners will take home $280 in bonus cash.

Million Dollar Free Bet

It’s not every day that a sportsbook is giving away $10 million in free bets, but that is exactly what DraftKings Sportsbook is doing here. Anyone who opts in can grab a free bet to use on the game thanks to the DraftKings app which stacks up as a best Super Bowl betting site.

In fact, five lucky players are going to receive Million Dollar Free Bets. That’s right. There are five people who will receive a Million Dollar Free Bet for Super Bowl 56. All in all, $10 million in free bets will be given out this weekend.

Click here to sign up with this outstanding Super Bowl special and bet $5 to win $280 on the Bengals or Rams. This is a 56-1 odds boost for Super Bowl 56.