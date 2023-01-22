DraftKings promo code turns $5 on Cowboys-49ers into $200 bonus bets

The Cowboys and 49ers are one of the best rivalries in the NFL and this DraftKings promo code offer is raising the stakes on this matchup. Anything can happen in the NFL playoffs, which is why this new promotion comes in handy.

New bettors who sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer can get an instant 40-1 payout after placing a $5 wager on either team. This promotion will unlock $200 in bonus bets for new users.

This Cowboys-49ers rivalry goes back decades. This will be the ninth postseason meeting between these two franchises. In fact, San Francisco knocked Dallas out of the playoffs last year. No doubt the Cowboys will be looking for revenge on Sunday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans. This new promotion is a great way to take the uncertainty out of betting on the NFL. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind this exclusive offer.

DraftKings Promo Code’s $200 Cowboys-49ers Bonus

It’s not every day that sportsbooks decide to give away easy wins to bettors. However, this DraftKings promo is changing the game for football fans. There is no need to worry about your first bet when you take advantage of this offer.

Again, all it takes is a $5 wager on the Cowboys or 49ers to win $200 in bonus bets. Bettors won’t need to sweat out the game. In fact, new players can flip these bonus bets on player props and other options in this game. After all, the $200 in bonus bets will convert as soon as the bet is placed.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up with this DraftKings promo is a quick and stress-free process. Here’s a full breakdown of the necessary sign-up steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process. This will bypass the need for a promo code.

Create an account by providing relevant identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this promotion. Popular deposit methods include PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the app.

Place a $5 wager on the Cowboys or 49ers to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Cowboys-49ers Rivalry is Back On

The Cowboys and 49ers didn’t wait long for another meeting in the NFL playoffs. This is a historic rivalry that goes back decades. It’s safe to say this game has all the makings of an instant classic. Can the rookie quarterback Brock Purdy lead his team to the NFC Championship Game or will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys finally break through?

