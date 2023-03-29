DraftKings promo code turns winning $5 NBA, MLB bet into $150 bonus bets this week

DraftKings Sportsbook is using tonight’s NBA card as a registration promotion springboard, helping sign-ups prepare for other upcoming sports action. A DraftKings promo code rewards a winning $5+ moneyline selection in the NBA with $150 in unrestricted bonus bets.

As a matter of fact, that $5+ moneyline wager is valid in any sport, with no cap on the moneyline. You can install our exclusive DraftKings promo code automatically by clicking any of this page’s links to register.

It’s a quiet night in the sports world, but the NBA is in full effect. There are 10 games slated for tonight, including three double-digit favorites. Sign-ups who can pick the winner of any of these games can earn $150 in bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. In fact, registrants also have the freedom to branch out into other sports, like the NHL. Landing a ML winner tonight means you’d have those bonus bets ready for use for MLB’s Opening Day tomorrow.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates Bet $5, Win $150 ML Opportunity

There may not be a ton going on in the sports world today. The NBA and NHL take center stage for once, with 10 games and three games, respectively. There are three double-digit favorites in the NBA tonight, which could prove important to many. After all, the current DraftKings Sportsbook registration promotion rewards sign-ups who can pick any moneyline winner correctly. A DraftKings promo code unlocks a chance to place a $5+ moneyline wager and earn $150 in bonus bets if it wins. The neat thing is, that moneyline can come from any sport and can be as big as you want. Additionally, this page’s links automatically engage our exclusive code for you when you click. Therefore, unlocking this bonus opportunity is a headache-free undertaking.

For this page’s promotion, you start out by locking in any moneyline wager you want for $5 or more. Consequently, if that selection wins, you receive that wager’s profits, plus $150 in bonus bets. The $150 populates in your account as six $25 bonus bets. After that, you can deploy those bonus wagers on any sports using any bet types. Any earnings you make with those bonus bets becomes withdrawable cash that you control in full. In other words, you have the ability to withdraw money, or wager it further anywhere in the app.

Utilize DraftKings Promo Code in Four Easy Steps

It’s certainly nice to find a promotion that just requires any moneyline winner in any sport to cash in. However, DraftKings Sportsbook enhances this one further by making it wildly easy to obtain. In fact, the four-step process shared below will help you register and lock in your moneyline wager in minutes:

Above all, start by clicking here or any other link on this page to install our DraftKings promo code automatically.

or any other link on this page to install our DraftKings promo code automatically. Secondly, input a series of data fields that allow you to register your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. For instance, you will have to provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Subsequently, you can make your first deposit, which must be at least $5.

Lastly, lock in any $5+ moneyline wager, which, if it wins, unlocks $150 in bonus bets.

Large ML Favorites Available in NBA and Beyond

As mentioned, the NBA boasts three double-digit favorites tonight amongst its 10 games. However, some people may prefer to make their qualifying moneyline wager in a different sports market. When registering with our DraftKings promo code, you can make that ML pick in any sport you want.

There are certainly plenty of sports on the near horizon for those preferring to hand-pick a certain moneyline. Thus, we compiled some of the biggest moneylines currently available for anyone employing our DraftKings promo code.

NBA: Mil (-625) vs. Ind ; BKN (-560) vs. Hou ; Sac (-1050) vs. Por ; all Wed. 3/29.

MLB: Atlanta (-245) vs. Washington on Thu. 3/30.

NCAAB: UConn (-250) vs. Miami on Sat. 4/1.

NHL: Bos (-435) vs. CBJ ; Sea (-315) vs. Ana ; both on Thu. 3/30.

Tennis: Daniil Medvedev (-2500) vs. Christopher Eubanks on Thu. 3/30.

Women’s CBB: Kansas (-410) vs. Washington on Wed. 3/29 ; South Carolina (-800) vs. Iowa on Fri. 3/31.

