DraftKings promo code: U.S. Open, MLB $200 instant bonus this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Cure the midweek blues by locking in a guaranteed winner with this DraftKings promo code offer. Bettors can start off with an easy win ahead of the U.S. Open and a busy weekend in MLB.

New players who activate this DraftKings promo code offer can bet $5 on any market to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager won’t matter when it comes to this offer.

The summer is all about baseball. With the exception of the All-Star break, there are going to be MLB games every day from now until October. However, this weekend is all about the U.S. Open. Golf is in the spotlight right now for a variety of reasons, but we get to focus on the game itself for a little while. DraftKings Sportsbook gives bettors a chance to win early and often on the U.S. Open this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at this exclusive offer.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo is available in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY). New users can sign up by following the simple steps below:

Click here to get started without a promo code. Our links will activate this offer automatically.

to get started without a promo code. Our links will activate this offer automatically. From there, set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on the U.S. Open, MLB, or any other market to win $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Flip $5 Into $200 Instantly

This DraftKings promo will set bettors up with an instant bonus. There is no need to pick a winner on your initial wager. Instead, place a $5+ bet on any game in any sport. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonus bets.

New players will receive eight $25 bonus bets that will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. These bonus bets are applicable to the U.S. Open, MLB, tennis, and any other sport.

Downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app is the easiest way to get in on the action. The app is currently available for direct download from the App Store or Google Play Store.

DraftKings is also one of the top casino apps for real money, while DraftKings Casino NJ stands out as a leader in the New Jersey market.

U.S. Open Odds Surge

In addition to this $200 instant bonus, bettors can cash in on other offers from DraftKings Sportsbook. There is an odds surge available for the U.S. Open. This new promo will boost the odds on any golfer to win this weekend. For example, reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is currently +1200 to win the U.S. Open. This promo will add +300 on top of those odds. As a result, golf bettors can get Koepka at +1500. It’s a simple offer that puts the power in the hands of bettors.

