DraftKings promo code: UFC 275 brings bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus

A big night of fights is ahead and the best DraftKings promo code for UFC 275 unlocks a can’t-miss bonus. This timely sign-up offer promises $150 in bonuses off of just a $5 bet, and best of all, it will pay no matter what happens.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150

UFC 275 BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

With a guaranteed 30-1 return, the DraftKings promo code for Saturday night UFC action is a must-have for those looking to bet on any of the fights.

Naturally, UFC fans will enjoy the rare opportunity to register at a sportsbook with a bonus centered around the fights. However, in truth, even someone who has never heard of the UFC would end up a winner with this promotion.

After all, while the bonus does involve placing a $5 wager on UFC 275, the new user wins $150 regardless of that bet’s outcome. In fact, as soon as any $5 UFC 275 pick is locked in, your new account receives $150 in bonuses automatically.

Click here to sign-up, earning a guaranteed $150 bonus on UFC 275 without needing a DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings promo code for UFC 275

Anyone joining DraftKings Sportsbook today with guidance from this page will automatically earn $150 in site credit via UFC 275. Clicking here or any of this page’s links will eliminate the need for a DraftKings promo code. Subsequently, you will be locked in for a can’t-miss Bet $5, Get $150 registration bonus offer centered around UFC 275.

By investing just $5 in any UFC 275 wager for tonight’s fights, DraftKings guarantees new users $150 in bonus money. To clarify, as soon as you lock in your $5 UFC wager, DraftKings Sportsbook funds your new account with the funds. You don’t even have to wait for the bet to clear, like with most promotional offers out there.

In other words, you don’t need to know anything at all about the UFC to receive a $150 payday. Just lock in the $5 bet and DK Sportsbook disburses six $25 free bets to your account. Additionally, as an added bonus, if your $5 bet wins, you collect the profits from that, too. Your six $25 free wagers are valid for seven days and you can use them on any sports market offered. Any profits you earn from those free bets immediately become cash, meaning you can withdraw the funds immediately, if desired.

Steps to get DraftKings promo code for UFC 275

You could make the argument that DraftKings more than did its part already when concocting this offer. After all, DK asks for just a $5 deposit and then pays you out $150 automatically and right away. Further, with the help of this page, you are able to obtain this bonus without needing a DraftKings promo code. However, DraftKings Sportsbook went one step further and made this amazing deal wildly easy to collect, as well. In fact, follow these simple steps and your account will have $150 in bonus funds in it in just minutes:

Firstly, click here to lock in the DraftKings promo code for UFC 275.

to lock in the DraftKings promo code for UFC 275. Secondly, sign up for your new DK account by completing any data fields required. To clarify, this is where you will fill out the normal personal information like name, address, and birthdate.

Thirdly, deposit $5 or greater into your newly created account as your initial deposit. DraftKings Sportsbook offers several secure deposit methods, all of which are valid for this step.

After that, lock in a $5 bet on any UFC 275 available wager.

In turn, that wagers placement triggers the release of your six $25 free bets, totaling $150. Additionally, if the $5 bet itself wins, you will then receive those profits, as well.

Participation is valid in WV, WY, VA, AZ, CO, CT, TN, PA, NY, IA, IL, IN, NJ, LA, and MI.

Big fights ahead

UFC 275 airs tonight exclusively on ESPN+. Above, we described how the event can automatically help you collect $150 in bonuses without a DraftKings promo code. No matter how you plan to bet on the fights, the evening promises some exciting action.

The headlines for the evening’s card promise two title fights and a can’t-miss rematch. The UFC light heavyweight title is up for grabs, as 42-year old Glover Teixeira takes on Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira will look to retain his title tonight in Singapore in UFC 275’s main event.

A co-main event fight will also take place with the flyweight championship at stake. UFC legend Valentina Shevchenko will battle Taila Santos in that title fight. Also garnering significant hype is a rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrejczyk. The two met in 2020 in a legendary fight deemed the Fight of the Year. Tonight’s winner will likely get a shot at the Strawweight title versus Carla Esparza down the road.

DraftKings allows wagering on the fights, starting at 7:15PM ET, with the Teixeira-Prochazka matchup tentatively slated for 12:30PM ET. Whether you plan to use any of your $25 free bets on the fights or just watch for fun, UFC 275 should prove a memorable night of action.

Click here to sign-up, earning a guaranteed $150 bonus on UFC 275 without needing a DraftKings promo code. Meanwhile, be sure to check out some other bonuses for tonight’s NHL Playoffs game between the Rangers and Lightning.