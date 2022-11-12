DraftKings promo code: UFC 281 delivers knockout bet $5, win $200 fight bonus

The best DraftKings promo code offer for UFC 281 is here. Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza are putting their title belts on the line on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden.

This DraftKings promo code will give new players the chance to boost the odds on any fighter at UFC 281. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any UFC 281 fighter. If they win, you win $200 in bonus cash. This promotion equates to a 40-1 odds boost.

New bettors who get started with this offer will have the chance to boost any fighter this weekend. Between Israel Adesanya, Zhang Weili, and Dustin Poirier, there are a few favorites who could become massive underdogs with this boost.

It’s only a matter of time before UFC 281 starts. This 40-1 boost is the best way to bet on any of the fights this weekend and here’s a quick look into the details behind this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 281

There are no strings attached when it comes to this DraftKings promo code offer. All it takes is a sign-up and qualifying deposit to get this 40-1 UFC 281 boost. After that, pick a fighter and place a $5 wager.

If your fighter wins, you will take home $200 in bonus cash. This will be distributed as eight $25 free bets that can be used on UFC, NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, soccer, college basketball, tennis, golf, and more.

Instead of taking a chance on the fights with the normal odds, take advantage of this DraftKings promo. Hit the ground running with up to $200 in bonuses.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings UFC 281 promo is currently available to first-time depositors in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. New players must be at least 21 to sign up with any online sportsbook:

Follow these steps to sign up and redeem this offer today:

to automatically enable this promo. Create an account by providing basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any fighter at UFC 281 with 40-1 boosted odds.

Win $200 in bonuses if your fighter wins.

Betting on UFC 281

UFC 281 is going to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. It’s not often that one championship belt is on the line at a UFC event, let alone two. Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are headlining the event, but there are big names up and down the card. Here are the current odds on the UFC 281 main card at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Israel Adesanya (c) -210

Alex Pereira +180

Carla Esparza (c) +270

Zhang Weili -325

Dustin Poirier -215

Michael Chandler +185

Frankie Edgar +195

Chris Gutierrez -230

Daniel Hooker -150

Claudio Puelles +130

