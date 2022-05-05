DraftKings promo code: bet $5 to win $150 on UFC 274, NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are heating up and the latest DraftKings promo code is giving bettors a chance to cash in on a ridiculous odds boost. There are six playoff games on the schedule for this weekend, which means there are multiple opportunities for NBA bettors to cash in.

Anyone who signs up with the latest DraftKings promo code will become eligible for a 30-1 moneyline odds boost on any NBA team or UFC 274 fighter this weekend. Sign up, make an initial deposit of $5+, and place a $5 wager on any NBA moneyline. If that team wins, players will take home $150 in free bets.

Although bettors will need to pick a winner to cash in on these free bets, it’s hard to argue with the value behind this promo. Let’s take a closer look at this DraftKings promo code.

Bet $5, Win $150 With This DraftKings Promo Code

A 30-1 odds boost is almost unheard of when it comes to the NBA playoffs. Moneyline odds at +3000 just don’t come around very often in the NBA, let alone during the playoffs. But that’s exactly what this DraftKings promo code is offering.

Not to mention, players who don’t want to bet on the NBA can grab this same boost on any fighter at UFC 274 this weekend. In other words, bettors have options to choose from on this jam-packed weekend.

This $150 bonus will be distributed to winners in the form of six $25 free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to seven days after the original wager settles. Essentially, this is a low-risk, high-reward move to add $150 in bonuses to any starting bankroll.

Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code is the easy part. Picking a winner will take a little more effort on the part of new bettors. With that said, it’s hard to argue with this 30-1 boost. Here’s a quick walkthrough to help new players get started:

Click here automatically apply this promo code. Get the UFC offer here .

automatically apply this promo code. Get the UFC offer . After creating an account, make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this odds boost.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any NBA moneyline or UFC 274 fighter. Winners will take home $150 in free bets.

Betting the NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs continue with six huge games this weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook will have game lines, player props, and much more for bettors on each and every game. Here’s a look at the upcoming slate of games:

FRIDAY Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

SATURDAY Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

SUNDAY Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns



Be sure to check out odds and specials on MLB action, too.

