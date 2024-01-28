DraftKings promo code: Unlock instant $200 bonus for Lions-49ers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Tackle the NFC Championship with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer. Join DraftKings and bet $5 on Lions-49ers to unlock an instant bonus worth $200, no matter what.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

Vermont.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: VT BET $5

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Championship Sunday concludes with an epic showdown between the Lions and the 49ers in Santa Clara. The 49ers are seven-point favorites tonight and overall betting favorites to win the title on February 11. However, the Lions outperformed expectations and are four quarters from their first Big Game appearance in franchise history.

Sign up for DraftKings here and bet as little as $5 on the game to earn $200 in bonus bets on the spot. Registration also unlocks the “No Sweat” Same Game Parlay offer, giving users a bonus bet refund if their 3+ leg SGP for Lions-Niners settles as a loss.

DraftKings NFL Promo for Lions-49ers: Place $5 Wager, Get Instant $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5 on Lions-49ers, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Bonus Last Verified On January 28, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy, XLMedia

You won’t find many sportsbooks offering a guaranteed bonus for Championship Sunday, let alone one worth $200. But that’s what makes DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” promo a certified no-brainer. New players who register through this post activate a 40-1 payout on the spot, no questions asked. A victory also adds more funds to the new bankroll.

Once you grab your bonus bets, it’s time to get serious. If you want a good prop to target, I’m going with the Lions +7 (-105). Detroit was an NFL-best 13-6 against the spread this year. More impressively, the Lions are 16-4 ATS as a 4+ point underdog in the last three seasons. Meanwhile, San Francisco is 0-6 ATS in its last six home games. The Lions can and should keep the score close.

Signing Up Through DraftKings Promo Code

Prospective players have a limited window to grab this must-have welcome offer from DraftKings. Read and apply the instructions below to score $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager on Lions-49ers:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code .

here Enter each piece of necessary registration info, including full name and date of birth.

Deposit cash (min. $5) using one of DK’s available payment methods.

Place at least $5 on the Lions-49ers betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets on the spot.

DraftKings’ payout arrives as eight $25 bonus bets. All unused bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

Gameday Boosts and Bonuses

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to get the most out of the mobile betting experience. Having the app also allows quick access to DK’s in-app promos for Lions-49ers.

DraftKings has an “NFL Profit Boost Pack” for tonight’s Lions-Chiefs game. Customers who opt into the offer get two 30% profit boost tokens: one for a pre-game wager and another for an in-game bet.

There’s also an intriguing “Double Dip Endzone Trip” offer. Opt in before placing a $25+ cash wager on any player to score the game’s first touchdown. If they score the first and second touchdowns, DraftKings will issue a bonus bet worth your winnings.

For example, a $25 bet on Christian McCaffrey to score the first touchdown (+320 odds) would produce $80 in cash profit. If CMC also scores the second TD, you’d get an $80 bonus bet.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

Vermont.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: VT BET $5

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.