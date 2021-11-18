DraftKings promo code unlocks no-brainer 100-1 odds all weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Weekends are heaven for sports fans this time of year, and no DraftKings promo code will be needed to bring no-brainer win on any basketball or football game throughout it. College basketball is kicking into high gear, the NBA is in the midst of the regular season, college football is approaching bowl season, and Week 11 of the NFL season wraps it all up on Sunday.

Skip the DraftKings promo code to get a no-brainer 100-1 odds boost on any football or basketball game this weekend. Simply bet $1 on any team’s moneyline in the NFL, college football, NBA, or college basketball and win $100 in bonuses if either team scores a point in that game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $100!

EITHER TEAM TO SCORE CLAIM OFFER

Given we don’t expect any 0-0 ties, this is a massive bonus that is designed to win and redeemable in any state where DraftKings Sportsbook is live. This promo puts the power in the hands of the players to decide what game should get this 100-1 boost.

Are you trying to settle in for some Thursday and Friday football and basketball, a college football Saturday, or NFL Week 11 on Sunday action? Good news — it doesn’t matter what game you pick, this bet is an easy win.

Click here to sign up without a DraftKings promo code and bet $1 to win $100 on either team scoring a point in any NFL, college football, NBA, or college basketball game this weekend.

Skip Draftkings Promo Code for Best Weekend Bonus

Let’s take a closer look at this 100-1 no-brainer odds boost. It’s the easiest way to win $100 in bonuses on DraftKings Sportsbook. Once you place your $1 moneyline wager on any NFL, NBA, college football, or college basketball team, you will be locked in for $100 once either team scores in your game.

Again, this promo is very simple. Bet $1 on the moneyline in any game to win $100 if 1+ points are scored in that game. It doesn’t take an analytical genius to know that every single game this weekend will have at least one team score.

This bonus will be paid out in addition to whatever cash winnings you have. This bonus, which doesn’t require a DraftKings promo code, will come in four $25 free bets that will be valid for seven days after your original wager.

With such a jam-packed weekend of sports, there will be plenty of opportunities to use those free bets. Remember, there is always Sunday and Monday Night Football to close out the NFL week.

Get Bonuses Without DraftKings Promo Code

Remember, this promo can only be redeemed by first-time DraftKings Sportsbook depositors. Here is exactly what you need to do to grab these 100-1 odds:

Click here to start the sign-up process. No DraftKings promo code is required.

to start the sign-up process. No DraftKings promo code is required. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this boost.

Place a $1 wager on the moneyline for any NFL, college football, NBA, or college basketball game this weekend.

Win $100 in bonuses when either team scores in your game.

This offer is currently available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users in several states (Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming). Notably, DraftKings will soon launch as one of the best NY betting apps.

Click here to sign up without a DraftKings promo code and bet $1 to win $100 on either team scoring a point in any NFL, college football, NBA, or college basketball game this weekend.