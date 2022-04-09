DraftKings promo code unlocks odds boosts for MLB, UFC 273

Saturday has a ton of sports action on tap and bettors can get a huge odds boost without a DraftKings promo code. DraftKings Sportsbook has two fantastic offers for new users to choose from. One offer is for MLB action, while the other is for UFC 273.

Prospective bettors can Bet $5, Win $200 if the MLB team of their choice wins its game with no DraftKings promo code necessary. Players could also opt instead to Bet $5, Win $100 guaranteed when they bet on any UFC 273 fighter’s moneyline.

The Major League Baseball season has already gotten off to a sensational start. While the opening series continue league wide, bettors can capitalize on the excitement with a significant odds boost. Meanwhile, MMA fans can get an odds boost of their own ahead of UFC 273.

Get a 40-1 Odds Boost for MLB Games without a DraftKings Promo Code

There are a staggering 15 games on the MLB slate on Saturday. The best part of this 40-1 odds boost is that DraftKings Sportsbook allows new users to wager on any MLB team, regardless of whether they’re a favorite or underdog. That means while a player could potentially choose to bet on their favorite team, which might be an underdog, they could also opt to bet instead on a favorite.

The Tampa Bay Rays enter Saturday afternoon as the heaviest favorite in baseball. The Rays are a -240 moneyline favorite. That means it would normally take a $480 moneyline bet to earn $200 in profit. There’s risk, though, as that’s a sizable chunk of change to risk on a team. Instead, a bettor could risk just $5 with the upside of $200. If a user’s team wins, they’ll earn eight $25 free bets to use on other game and player markets.

Bet $5, Win $100 Guaranteed for UFC 273

Bettors who don’t want to take on the potential risk of seeing their MLB team lose can pick up a guaranteed win on UFC 273. New users who sign up via the link above or below can turn a $5 moneyline bet into a $100 bonus.

Any new player who signs up for this UFC promo will get a +2000 moneyline odds boost to use on any fighter. The result of the bet is irrelevant, as the $100 bonus will convey once the user’s bet processes.

Sign Up with No DraftKings Promo Code Required

DraftKings Sportsbook has two great new user offers for players to choose from. First, bettors must sign up for an account, though that does not require a DraftKings promo code. Here’s how to sign up for an account:

to get a 40-1 odds boost. Complete the registration process.

Choose from the list of funding options.

Make your first deposit of $5 or more.

Select any MLB game.

Place your first $5 moneyline wager.

If your team wins its game, you will earn $200 in free bets. These free bets are available for use on any qualifying game and player markets in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Each of the offers listed above are available in states where the DraftKings Sportsbook app is available, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, and more.

