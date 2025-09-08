DraftKings Promo Code: Claim New $200 Bonus for Vikings-Bears Monday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer is here in time for Monday Night Football. New players can win a $200 sportsbook bonus and a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket with any $5 bet. Click here to start the registration process.

This promo is an opportunity for players to win big on Bears vs. Vikings. Players who place this $5 bet on Monday Night Football or any other game will collect this dual-threat bonus.

Not to mention, there are other unique in-app offers available on DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can grab a Caleb Williams super boost or a parlay boost on this Bears-Vikings game. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to get in on the NFL action with these offers. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up and start reaping the rewards.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

This new promo from DraftKings Sportsbook is the perfect way to bet on Monday Night Football. Start with a $5 bet on the Bears or Vikings. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly. It’s important to note that the outcome of the selected game won’t make a difference when it comes to these bonuses.

In addition to the eight $25 bonus bets, players will receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Look for an email with instructions on how to sign up via YouTube or YouTube TV. This is an opportunity for players to watch any NFL game throughout the season.

Other Bears vs. Vikings Promos

This sign-up bonus is an incredible way to kick off the NFL season, but don’t forget about the other ways to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are multiple offers for football fans:

Caleb Williams Super Boost: DraftKings is providing a massive boost for Bears fans. Bet on Caleb Williams to throw for 4,000+ passing yards. This season-long prop is being boosted from +175 to +350

MIN-CHI SGP Boost: Opt into this offer and secure a same game parlay profit boost for Monday Night Football.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

Setting up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Create a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

There is no need to enter a promo code manually. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.)

Start with a $5 bet on Monday Night Football or any other game to win $200 in sportsbook bonuses instantly.

Look for an email with a code for a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.