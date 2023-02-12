DraftKings promo code: What to know, how to get the best Super Bowl 57 bonus

The latest DraftKings promo code offer is the best way to get ready for the Super Bowl. New customers can unlock this welcome bonus by following our links to sign up.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

After signing up with the DraftKings promo code, make a $5 wager. No matter the result, you will gain $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is going to be one of the most popular options for NFL fans to bet on the Super Bowl. There are tons of odds for the Chiefs and Eagles, including player props and live odds during the game. The app is very easy to use, and you will find more bonuses for the game after using the welcome bonus.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and register for an account. You will gain $200 in bonus bets by placing your first $5 wager.

Bet on Super Bowl LVII with the DraftKings promo code

The Chiefs are entering their third Super Bowl in the last four years. Patrick Mahomes is coming off of an MVP season. He can become the first QB to win the MVP award and Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999.

But it is the Eagles who are 1.5-point favorites. Many experts agree that Philadelphia has the more complete team, but the play of Mahomes is a huge factor. You can use the DraftKings app to place live wagers during the game. This is great for hedging pregame wagers and finding an advantage.

DraftKings promo code guide for the Chiefs vs. Eagles

If you use this offer for a game on Saturday, you will have $200 in bonus bets to use for the Super Bowl. This bonus will be given as (8) $25 bonus bets. All new customers in eligible states can use this promo. Follow our guide to get started.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and register. Enter your account info to verify your identity and age. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Use an accepted banking method, such as PayPal or online banking, to fund your account with at least $5. Place a $5 wager.

Regardless of the outcome of the $5 bet, you will gain $200 in bonus bets.

More Super Bowl bonuses & boosts on the DraftKings app

DraftKings has regular sports betting bonuses, including a variety for the Super Bowl. On the promotions page, you can find these two odds boosts for each team.

Mahomes over 275 passing yards + Travis Kelce over 75 receiving yards + Chiefs moneyline (+450)

Jalen Hurts over 225 passing yards + Devonta Smith over 60 receiving yards + Eagles moneyline (+450)

There is also a Stepped Up SGP promo that will give you a profit boost up to 100%. The boost amount is based on the number of legs in your parlay. You can enter the Wrangler Big Game Squares content, which is giving away $57,000 in prizes. Different prize amount will be awarded after each quarter of the Super Bowl. More bonuses can be earned through Dynasty Rewards.

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code and wager $5. No matter the result, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.