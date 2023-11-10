DraftKings promo code: Why signing up now secures the best possible offer

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you haven’t yet signed up and grabbed the current DraftKings promo code offer that brings new players a bet $5, get $200 bonus, then you might want to jump in this weekend.

Here’s why.

The current DraftKings offer has been running since late August, but it will expire early next week. With the change will likely come a less significant offer, given the overall freshness of new NFL and college football seasons have diminished. Typically, the months of November and December bring a reduction in bonus amounts before operators kick things back up a notch ahead of and throughout the NFL Playoffs. That means with a change coming, this weekend likely represents the final opportunity to get the possible bonus — at least for the near future.

DraftKings promo code: A perfect sports weekend awaits

Not all sports weekends are created equally, and this weekend proves it.

You like NBA action? The league’s play-in tournament continues this weekend across a loaded three-day run.

A brand new college hoops season hits its first weekend.

Critical college football matchups like Georgia-Ole Miss, Michigan-Penn State and Tennessee-Missouri lead the charge.

On Sunday, NFL Week 10 action continues with key games like 49ers-Jaguars and Browns-Ravens.

Oh yeah, don’t forget about UFC 295 and a full weekend of NHL matchups.

If you want to take on any of these games and catch a no-sweat same-game parlay each day, then the DraftKings promo code that turns any $5 bet into a $200 bonus will be a must have. And here’s a word of advice on how you might want to play it this weekend:

On Saturday, Penn State hosts a Michigan team that has its hands full with a sign stealing controversy. Some will look at that situation as a distraction that could derail the undefeated Wolverines, but that shouldn’t be the main concern for those willing to lay 4.5 points. The fact is despite Michigan’s impressive start, they have yet to face a true quality opponent, while Penn State has been a bit more battle tested to date. James Franklin has been abysmal against top 10 teams, but behind an elite defense that matched Ohio State punch-for-punch for the better part of three quarters a few weeks back, we think the Nittany Lions are a good bet to cover the spread.

What you will get after signing up

Welcome offers are just part of the equation. If you’re going to take the two minutes and $5 required to sign up, then you probably want to at least know what other features are in play beyond the $200 DraftKings promo code incentive. It’s cool, but what else?

50% boost for Arizona Duke: Boost the payout of any Arizona-Duke wager (straight, props, SGPs, etc)

33% college football boost: Boost the payout of any 4+ leg college football parlay this weekend

25% NHL Friday boost: Get a profit boost for any 4+ leg hockey parlay

Michigan-Penn State College Football Game of the Week: Get a 50% boost on any Michigan-PSU wager.

NFL Sunday 50% Boost: Boost 4+ leg NFL Sunday parlays by 50%

UFC 295 100% boost

DraftKings is likely to load up some additional offers on both Saturday and Sunday, but given I’m writing this post on Friday morning, some of the additional bonuses remain unclear.

Everything to know about the DraftKings promo code

