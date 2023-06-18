DraftKings promo code: Yankees-Red Sox Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Yankees-Red Sox is one of the best rivalries in all of sports and this DraftKings promo code offer is here to raise the stakes. These two AL East rivals will square off on Sunday Night Baseball tonight.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS!

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer can bet $5 on the Yankees or Red Sox to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. There is no need to wait around for the first pitch to collect your winnings.

Anything can happen when the Yankees and Red Sox take the field. This is one of the oldest, most historic rivalries in all of sports. And yet somehow, these teams always manage to keep us guessing. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving bettors the opportunity to take the uncertainty out of this matchup. Get started with this no-brainer bonus today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Yankees-Red Sox to Win $200

It has never been easier to win $200 in bonus bets on DraftKings Sportsbook. All it takes is a $5 wager on the Yankees or Red Sox tonight to unlock this offer. That means bettors won’t need to even watch Sunday Night Baseball to win.

It’s also worth noting that this instant bonus is applicable to other games as well. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest around a Yankees-Red Sox primetime matchup.

New players in a variety of states can activate this DraftKings promo. Anyone in the following states will have access to this offer: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

How to Access This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually input a promo code to unlock this 40-1 instant payout. Instead, click here to start the registration process.

to start the registration process. When prompted, fill out the required fields with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer. Online banking, credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal are a few of the popular payment methods.

Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on the Yankees or Red Sox to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Rivalry

Although we still get excited when the Yankees and Red Sox play, the rivalry is in a bit of a dead zone. Both teams are underperforming so far this year, but a win over a division rival could be a turning point in the season. DraftKings Sportsbook has competitive odds on Yankees-Red Sox and every other MLB game this season. Don’t sleep on the chance to win big on the Yankees or Red Sox with this new promotion.

Click this link to automatically access this DraftKings promo code offer and lock up $200 in bonus bets for Yankees-Red Sox instantly.

