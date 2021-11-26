DraftKings promo gives 100-1 odds on 1+ point scored in NBA, NFL, CBB, or CFB game

A massive holiday weekend of pro and college sports has arrived and there’s a DraftKings promo that gives bettors a 100-1 odds boost on either team to score in the NFL Week 12, NBA, college basketball, or college football game of their choice. As long as either team scores, a bettor can earn a 100x multiplier on their first real-money wager of $1. This promo is one of the very best available from any legal online sportsbook.

New users who sign up and opt-into this DraftKings promo can Bet $1, Win $100 if either team scores a point in the NFL, NBA, college basketball, or college football game of their choice. Any prospective bettor can get in on this DraftKings promo as long as they click on any of the links on this page.

A plethora of NBA, college basketball, and college football games are on tap for this weekend, leading up to a loaded NFL Sunday that features 11 games. This promo is applicable to any NFL, NBA, college basketball, or college football game, regardless of the moneyline odds established by the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers.

DraftKings promo gives 100-1 odds boost

As this weekend’s games approach, bettors can get in on the action with a 100-1 odds boost on either team to score a point in the qualifying game of their choice. This promo will pay out a $100 bonus on a mere $1 wager as long as either team scores a point in the game. This is a fantastic promo as it has an insanely low cost to participate.

Any prospective bettor interested in this promo can Bet $1, Win $100 as long as either team scores in the game. The obvious value here is on the NBA or college basketball side of things, where far more points are routinely scored than in NFL or college football games. There’s still value on the football side, however, as college football games cannot end in a tie, while no NFL game has ended in a scoreless tie since World War II.

Promos Available

DraftKings Sportsbook players can get in on the action with a number of enticing promos this weekend, ranging from football to basketball to golf. Players can get a boost for The Match V, with Bryson DeChambeau to win against Brooks Koepka at +100 odds. NBA bettors can take advantage of same game parlay insurance, earning up to $25 back if a 4+ leg same game parlay loses by exactly one leg. Basketball bettors can also earn a 50% profit boost on any NBA first field goal player prop with a max bet of $50, earning up to $200 in additional winnings.

College football bettors are also in luck, with players getting two 25% profit boosts to be used on any market in this weekend’s Ohio State-Michigan game. Another Big 10 matchup features a boost, as bettors who opt-into a Penn State-Michigan State matchup can get an odds boost on the team of their choice to score first at +130 odds.

How to register for this DraftKings promo

to register for DraftKings Sportsbook. Fill in the required information to get started with this DraftKings promo.

Make your first deposit of $5 or more to unlock the 100-1 odds boost.

Opt-into the promo and navigate to the game of your choice.

If either team scores a point in the NFL Week 12, NBA, college football or college basketball game of your choice with this DraftKings promo, you will earn four $25 Free Bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.

