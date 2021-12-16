DraftKings promo pays with 1+ point for NFL Week 15 games

It’s a massive week in the NFL with the playoffs knocking on the door. There are a ton of meaningful games this weekend, but it shouldn’t be difficult to win money on NFL Week 15.

New users can score a $100 no-brainer bonus with this DraftKings promo. Sign up, make an initial deposit, and place a $1 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline. If either team scores 1+ points in your game, you will take home $100 in bonuses.

Positive COVID cases are making an impact on the games this week. It’s tough to know who to bet with the volatility that COVID is bringing to Week 15.

Thankfully, this DraftKings promo takes out any of the uncertainty with betting on the NFL. All you need to do is place a $1 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline to qualify for $100 in bonuses. You can win the bonus no matter the outcome of your original wager.

DraftKings promo for NFL Week 15

Let’s take a closer look at this DraftKings promo for Week 15 of the NFL season. It’s the easiest way to lock up $100 in bonus credit on a no-brainer bet.

With bye weeks in the rearview mirror, there is a full slate of games for bettors to choose from. However, as long as your game doesn’t end in a 0-0 tie, you are leaving with something in your pocket. The last time an NFL game finished in a 0-0 tie was in 1943.

This bonus credit will be paid out in the form of four separate $25 free bets. These bonus bets can be used on any available market and they are valid for up to one week after your original wager settles. The free bet will not be included in any potential winnings.

Claiming your DraftKings promo

to start the sign-up process. Make an initial deposit of $5+ to qualify for this DraftKings promo.

Place a $1 moneyline wager on any NFL team in Week 15.

Win $100 in bonuses if either team scores a point.

This DraftKings promo is available to new users in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and soon in Louisiana and New York.

NFL Week 15 playoff push

Remember, the NFL added an extra game to the schedule so there are 18 weeks total this year. It’s the thick of the playoff hunt and time is running out.

The Chiefs and Chargers are playing for first place in the AFC West on Thursday Night Football, but that’s just one of the games in Week 15 with major playoff implications. Saturday features two big AFC games as well. The Browns will host the Raiders and the Patriots will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

And that’s not even getting to all the action on Sunday. Buckle up for a big weekend in the NFL with this DraftKings promo.

