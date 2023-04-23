DraftKings promo: Score 30-to-1 odds on Celtics-Hawks Game 4

Game 4 of Celtics-Hawks is the perfect opportunity for prospective bettors to lock in the latest “Bet $5, Win $150” DraftKings promo. Whether you support the favored Celtics or you’re cheering for the underdog Hawks, both teams have 30-to-1 odds to take Sunday’s showdown in Atlanta.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New customers in DK-eligible states will automatically qualify for the “Bet $5, Win $150” DraftKings promo when they register through this post. Following registration, place $5 or more on the Celtics or Hawks to win for a shot at $150 in bonus bets.

The fourth game in this epic best-of-seven series tips off on Sunday evening. The first two games were easy Celtics victories, but the Hawks made things a bit more interesting with a Game 3 win. Despite the first three games going in the home team’s favor, Boston is a -250 moneyline favorite on the road. Meanwhile, Atlanta is +210 to even the series at two wins a piece.

Register through our DraftKings promo links here and head into Celtics-Hawks with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Win $150” welcome offer.

Win $150 in Bonus Bets Through Celtics-Hawks DraftKings Promo

The stakes are high for Boston and Atlanta. The Celtics hope to avoid a 2-2 series tie, effectively turning a best-of-seven series into a best-of-three. Conversely, the last thing the Hawks want is a 3-1 deficit that forces them to win three straight games, two of which would be on the road. Depending on who you believe will best respond to the pressure, many new customers will end the weekend with $150 in bonus bets based on a successful Celtics-Hawks moneyline pick.

Register through this post before placing your qualifying wager on Boston or Atlanta. Wager at least $5 on either moneyline to win $150 if your team wins, regardless of the odds. That means a victory for the Celtics (-250) is worth as much in bonus bets as a win for the Hawks (+210). So don’t overthink the odds and pick which team will claim Game 4.

Activating DraftKings Promo

First-time customers won’t have to spend hours signing up for DraftKings. Registration takes a few minutes and requires essential personal information and little more. You won’t even need a promo code to claim the limited-time welcome offer.

Here’s how new users can tackle Celtics-Hawks with a no-brainer “Bet $5, Win $150” promotion:

Click here to activate our “Bet $5, Win $150” DraftKings promo.

Fill out the required information, like name and birthday.

Deposit cash using one of DraftKings’ appropriate banking methods.

Place $5 or more on the Celtics or Hawks’ moneyline with your first bet.

Receive $150 in bonus bets (plus extra cash winnings) if your team wins.

No Sweat Celtics-Hawks SGP Available

Every day during the NBA Playoffs, DraftKings lets bettors get a Same Game Parlay on the house. The in-app promotion continues through Sunday, giving players a chance to get a total bonus bet refund back in their first SGP of the day for a game like Celtics-Hawks settles as a loss.

In addition to this daily promo, DraftKings has a Sunday-exclusive offer for the NBA. Bettors can score a 33% profit boost on any eligible NBA SGPx, which requires multiple props from at least two games. So pick a couple of props from Celtics-Hawks and a few others from one of the other three NBA games today to increase your potential profit by 33%.

Click here to secure a “Bet $5, Win $150” DraftKings promo for Game 4 of Celtics-Hawks.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.