DraftKings promo: $200 bonus for Titans-Jaguars showdown

DraftKings Sportsbook has a no-brainer registration promotion available to all new users ahead of the matchup between the Titans and Jaguars tonight. This special is also available to players in Ohio, who can bet on their first full weekend of NFL games. With a jam-packed weekend of sports here, this DraftKings promo is gifting registrants a considerable pot of bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

That DraftKings promo automatically hands out $200 of bet credits to any registrant who simply places a $5+ first wager. Potential sign-ups looking to collect this can’t-miss bonus can activate the promotion by registering through any of this page’s links.

The ability to collect this large bank of house money with minimal outlay is certainly impressive. However, it’s equally impressive that the bonus bets have zero restrictions regarding wager types or sporting markets. Consequently, new members can bet on any part of this weekend’s action on the house’s tab. With NFL, NBA, NHL, CBB, and soccer headlining a loaded schedule, this is obviously a powerful opportunity to make money.

To earn $200 in bet credits from any $5+ first wager via our exclusive DraftKings promo, click here.

DraftKings promo for Titans-Jaguars

DraftKings Sportsbook is presently welcoming new clientele into its fold with a slam-dunk of a registration promotion ahead of Titans-Jaguars, or any other game this weekend.

The backdrop to this one is interesting. Not so long ago, it appeared the Titans would run away with the AFC South. At 7-3, Tennessee was coasting, but they’ve since lost six straight games and now face a surging Jacksonville squad that beat up the Titans in Nashville a few weeks back. Unsurprisingly, Doug Pederson’s squad comes into the game against a banged up Titans team as nearly a touchdown favorite.

This DraftKings promo rewards any registrant who places a suitable qualifying wager with an impressive return of bonus bets. Anyone eligible and interested can activate this bonus by signing up through any link on this page. By doing so and subsequently locking in any $5+ first bet, DraftKings hands its new members $200 in bet credits.

The result of that $5+ qualifying wager has zero bearing on whether registrants collect their $200 bonus. The bet credits hit the new user’s account whether that play wins, loses, or pushes. However, if that first bet does happen to win, the bet pays out on top of the $200 bonus. That $200 hits the player’s account in the form of eight $25 bonus bets. Those wagers are valid in any sport DraftKings offers using any bet types the player chooses. This is an unparalleled level of freedom and control on a weekend teeming with important sporting action.

Collect Bonus Bets Quickly and Easily with This Walkthrough

DraftKings Sportsbook certainly has its figurative finger on the pulse of what potential clients want. To clarify, DraftKings expertly creates registration promotions that are low-risk, high-reward, and easy to obtain. For example, interested parties can collect this page’s new user promo in just minutes. To do so, they simply need to follow the four-step process itemized below:

At first, click here or any of this page’s links to activate the aforementioned DraftKings promo.

or any of this page’s links to activate the aforementioned DraftKings promo. After that, register for your first-ever DK Sportsbook account through a standard sign-up process. In other words, this is where you have to submit your full name, home address, date of birth, etc.

Next, you will have to deposit at least $5 into your account.

Lastly, you can lock in any $5+ initial bet, signaling DK Sportsbook to unlock your eight $25 bonus bets.

Participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY, WV. Notice that Ohio is included in that list. Eligible Ohioans can enjoy this impressive offer, despite the state just launching its online sports betting platform on NYD.

DraftKings Promo Bonus Bets Valid on All NFL Week 18 Games

The highlight of this weekend’s myriad of sporting action has to be the final week of the NFL’s regular season. This week has certainly been a trying one for the league, both emotionally and logistically. The cancellation of last Monday’s Bills-Bengals game threw the season’s schedule into chaos. Most details have finally been ironed out, leaving savvy bettors to begin finding solid wagering angles. This page’s DraftKings promo allows some of those players to test their theories with bonus money from DK Sportsbook.

This promotion’s bonus bets will work with any aspect of this weekend’s games. Sign-ups can place parlays, wager on player and game props, or stick to traditional sides and totals. This creates limitless options, perfect with all of the playoff, draft position, and player contract bonus markers up for grabs this weekend. Here are some of our favorite DraftKings betting options from this weekend’s NFL:

Josh Jacobs 125+ rushing yards (+330). Jacobs needs 151 rushing yards to set the Raider record.

Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions (+100). Kelce needs 12 catches to set a tight end record.

Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown scorer (-110). Diggs needs 1 touchdown to tie the Bills team record.

Patrick Mahomes 350+ passing yards (+200). Mahomes needs 430 passing yards to set the league record.

To earn $200 in bet credits from any $5+ first wager via our exclusive DraftKings promo, click here.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.