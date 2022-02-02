DraftKings promos kick off super February sports schedule

As a loaded month of February gets started, there are a ton of DraftKings promos that offer incredible value. The biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LVI, is getting closer and DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of offers for new and existing users to take advantage of. These offers are among the best in legal online sports betting.

New users can get started with these DraftKings promos by clicking on any of the links on this page. Doing so will unlock a Bet $5, Win $280 offer for Super Bowl 56.

While bettors wait for Super Bowl LVI, there are plenty of other games and events to bet on. Players can wager on NBA, NHL, and basketball games. That’s not all. Bettors can also bet on the Olympics, which will run for two weeks from February 4-20.

DraftKings Promos Include 56-1 Odds Boost

Prospective bettors can secure an incredible odds boost promo ahead of Super Bowl LVI. In honor of this year’s big game, DraftKings Sportsbook has a 56-1 odds boost for bettors to use on the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams. This is an incredible offer, as it allows players to Bet $5, Win $280. This odds boost replaces either team’s moneyline odds with boosted +5600 odds.

This is a wild offer, as it represents an incredibly low-cost, high-upside promo. Players can apply this promo to either team, regardless of how heavy of a favorite or big of an underdog the user’s team is. Winning bets will be paid out in the form of seven $40 Free Bets ($280 total). These Free Bets are eligible for use on any game or player prop in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Exciting Promos

There are even more exciting DraftKings promos aside from the 56-1 odds boost. The sportsbook offers a sizable deposit match plus a massive million dollar Super Bowl bet promo.

Deposit Match of Up to $1,000

There’s nothing quite like being offered free money as part of a promo. New users who register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can get just that with a deposit match of up to $1,000. This offer includes a match at a 20% rate. That means for every $100 a bettor deposits, DraftKings will issue $20 in site credit. If a bettor deposits $1,000, DraftKings would match it with $200. Any bettor who deposits $5,000 or more will receive $1,000 in site credit.

DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet

As if the other DraftKings promos weren’t enough, the sportsbook has a massive giveaway leading up to Super Bowl LVI. Bettors who opt-into this DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet promo can receive one of the $10 million in Free Bets being offered. Bettors must check the promo in the app at 7:00 PM EST on February 13, 2022 to see if they’ve won a Free Bet. The best part of this offer is that it’s entirely free and that five winners will receive a $1 million Free Bet to use on the Super Bowl.

How to Get These DraftKings Promos

All of these DraftKings promos can be accessed by clicking on any of the links on this page. Follow these simple steps to get started:

to sign up. Create your account.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 for the 56-1 odds boost.

Place your first $5 wager on the Bengals or Rams to win.

If your team wins Super Bowl LVI, you will earn seven $40 Free Bets to use on other bets in the app.

