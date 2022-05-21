DraftKings Sportsbook Canada offers Ontario plenty of weekend action

The DraftKings Sportsbook Canada app is now live following its mid-May launch in Ontario. While some rival apps launched early last month, one of the industry’s best and most popular apps has officially joined the fray. Backed with aggressive advertising, a household brand name, and one of the top overall app experiences for users, DraftKings Canada figures to quickly emerge as a go-to for Ontario bettors.

With the DraftKings Sportsbook Canada now available for download, bettors can sign up, deposit, and begin wagering across numerous betting markets, just in time for the continuation of the NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, and daily Major League Baseball action.

With other events like auto racing and golf filling up the spring and summer months, users will have plenty of opportunities to experience all of the different components of the app.

Namely, DraftKings Sportsbook Canada will bring those in Ontario the ability to utilize point spread, moneyline, game total, game prop, and player prop markets. Meanwhile, bettors will have access to enhanced markets that offer stronger payouts, live betting options, and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook Canada Goes Live in Ontario

The Ontario online sports betting market has gotten off to a fast start. Bettors had been wagering on the start of the NHL and NBA Playoffs, in part by backing local-market teams like the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs. While both teams experienced first-round exits, bettors will still be able to back the hometown Blue Jays as they compete for an AL East title. And while some local squads are no longer around, that the NHL Playoffs continue to offer intense nightly action while the NBA Playoffs is now down to just four teams.

As noted above, DraftKings Sportsbook Canada took a little more than a month to go live in Ontario, but now that it’s here, it’s arrival marks a big moment in the market’s growth.

Getting The DraftKings Sportsbook Canada App in Ontario

With the arrival of a fresh sportsbook app on the market — and all of the features and perks that come with it — bettors will undoubtedly be looking to test out the product. Those who are of age and physically located in Ontario will be able to get started and begin wagering within just a few moments.

To begin, simply click right here . This will activate the registration process. At the landing page, be sure to check out all that comes with signing up for the app.

. This will activate the registration process. At the landing page, be sure to check out all that comes with signing up for the app. Click through to prompt the registration. You will be asked to provide some general personal details (full name, email, home address, etc.).

Select a password to solidify your account.

Using one of the various banking methods provided, make a first deposit into the new account. The app offers the likes of online checking, PayPal, and several other methods.

With the deposit made, be sure to take advantage of the various features within the app.

A Busy Week Ahead

The DraftKings Canada sportsbook app will hit the ground running during a busy stretch of May action this week. The Celtics and Heat will continue their NBA Eastern Conference Finals showdown, while the Mavericks and Warriors will continue to battle out west. Meanwhile, eight teams remain in the NHL Playoffs, while each day will be filled with multiple baseball games. Be sure to check out all of the action and various odds markets available.

