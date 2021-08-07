DraftKings Sportsbook delivers knockout UFC 265 promo

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

DraftKings Sportsbook is the place to bet on UFC 265 when Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane step into the octagon this evening.

With its latest 100-1 odds bonus, the DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 265 promo offers a low-risk, high-reward special to new bettors who register, deposit, and bet on the fight between Lewis and Gane.

Gane enters tonight’s fight as a substantial favorite, but many fight experts feel Lewis is poised to pull off the upset. As recent UFC history has shown us, anything is possible once things go live.

That being said, this latest DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 265 promo provides about as close to a sure thing as there gets.

Click here to get 100-1 odds ahead of UFC 265 on Lewis or Gane to land at least one punch.

DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 265 Promo Is a No-Brainer

The setup for this new player bonus presents an easy opportunity for fight bettors to score a low-risk, high-upside payout.

To qualify for this special, new players at DraftKings must simply sign up ahead of Lewis vs. Gane and make a deposit of at least $5. Then, they must place a $1 wager on either fighter to win.

By doing so, DraftKings Sportsbook will offer 100-1 odds on the chosen fighter to land at least one punch. It doesn’t mater how long the fight lasts, and it doesn’t matter who wins or how that fighter wins, he must simply land one punch.

While everybody knows anything can happen, there’s virtually no chance of the action ending without both fighters connecting on at least one punch.

How to Get the DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 265 Promo

If you’re looking to grab this no-brainer special, here’s how to do it.

Get the registration process started by clicking right here . Doing so will activate this bonus.

. Doing so will activate this bonus. Make a first deposit by using any of DraftKings’ numerous safe and convenient funding methods. The top options include PayPal, online checking, debit card, credit card, and more.

First deposits must be at least $5 to trigger the promo, but bettors are free to put more in their accounts to place multiple bets on the fight action.

Following first deposit, place a $1 moneyline wager on Cyril Gane or Derrick Lewis. If that fighter lands a punch, DraftKings will pay a $100 bonus on $1 bets. It doesn’t matter if the selected fighter wins, as this special pays no matter what.

The bonus will be issued in the hours following the fight’s conclusion.

This promo is available to new online sportsbook players who are located in states where DraftKings Sportsbook is currently live. Such states include Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, and more.

Betting on UFC 265

If you’re looking to bet on tonight’s action, here are some popular wagering options to check out:

moneyline (fight winner)

total rounds

alternative rounds

winning method (KO/TKO/DQ/submission/decision/draw)

fight props (first minute finish, time of finish, point deduction)

round props

fight parlays

Also, be sure to check out a variety of UFC 265 odds boosts available to all players that maximize potential payouts.

Click here to get 100-1 odds on UFC 265 on Lewis or Gane to land at least one punch.