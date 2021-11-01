DraftKings Sportsbook gives wild 40-1 odds on Chiefs-Giants MNF

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play host to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a wild odds boost on the game. New users who sign up for a new sportsbook account can get in on one of the highest-upside promos available ahead of Chiefs-Giants. This promo is one of the very best being offered by any legal online sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users who register for a new account a 40-1 odds boost ahead of Monday Night Football. This promo gives bettors the opportunity to Bet $5, Win $200 on either the Chiefs or Giants to win the game.

The New York Giants enter this matchup as a double-digit point underdog, which carries with it a high likelihood of a Kansas City Chiefs victory. As such, this Bet $5, Win $200 promo gives users a more advantageous position to bet on the Chiefs from. Keep in mind that this promo is only available to new users who register for an account, though there is another promo available to existing users.

DraftKings Sportsbook 40-1 odds boost on MNF

The 40-1 odds boost promo being offered by DraftKings Sportsbook gives new users the chance to Bet $5, Win $200 if the team of their choice wins on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs are a -525 moneyline favorite, which means a bettor would typically have to wager $525 in order to earn $100. With this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook, a new player could earn $200 on a mere $5 wager.

Keep in mind that this promo is applicable to the Giants moneyline, though it’s worth noting that New York is a rather heavy underdog at +385 on the moneyline. If the Giants pull off a massive upset on Monday Night Football, a $5 wager on this promo could pay out $200 in the form of eight $25 Free Bets.

MNF Same Game Parlay Profit Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering users a chance to earn a 25% profit boost on any same game parlay built on Monday Night Football. Users can wager up to $50 as part of this promo and will receive a 25% profit boost to apply to the same game parlay, so long as it has final odds of +200 or longer. This profit boost must be applied to the same game parlay prior to placing the bet.

How to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook

Any prospective bettor who wants to get in on the action with a 40-1 odds boost on the Chiefs or Giants to win on Monday Night Football can do so by signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. The process is straightforward and only takes a few minutes to complete.

to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Fill in the required information fields in order to finish the registration process.

Make an initial deposit of $10+ to unlock the 40-1 odds boost on MNF.

Opt-into the promo.

Navigate to Monday Night Football and place a $5 wager on the Chiefs or Giants to win.

If your team wins on Monday Night Football, you’ll earn eight $25 Free Bets ($200 total) to use on any game, sport, or team on DraftKings Sportsbook.

