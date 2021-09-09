DraftKings Sportsbook Lets You Bet the Buccaneers +73 Tonight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NFL regular season gets underway tonight and DraftKings Sportsbook is doing everything it can to let bettors kick things off with a winning bet.

All players at DraftKings Sportsbook will get the Buccaneers +73 to cover against the Cowboys tonight. This means as long as Tampa Bay doesn’t lose by more than 73 points, this crazy NFL Week 1 promo will cash.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Buccaneers favored by more than a touchdown over the Cowboys. Getting Tampa Bay to win outright would present tremendous value, so getting them to simply stay within 73 points of underdog Dallas is a no-doubt play.

DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers +73 NFL Week 1 Promo

We can probably skip the deep analysis of why betting the Bucs +73 is a no-brainer. Those looking to bet the game at standard odds would be wise to read about potential matchups and betting trends.

However, those looking to bet the Bucs with roughly 80 points of point spread value in their favor simply need to know one thing. No NFL game in its long and storied history has ever been decided by more than 73 points. In fact, the only time it happened came back in 1940. Given no team has even sniffed such a margin of victory in the modern era, grabbing the defending Super Bowl champs at home with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo is a sure thing.

Still, if you needed a little extra convincing, just know that the Bucs return every integral member of an offense that scored 30+ points in all four postseason games last January and February. Now, that offense goes up against a Dallas defense that surrendered 29.6 points per game last season.

Also of note, new bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook can score a bet $1, win $200 instant bonus when they bet on any NFL Week 1 game. The result of that wager doesn’t matter in relation to the bonus, as it pays out immediately following confirmation of the wager.

How to Get Bucs +73 and $200 Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

Those looking to kick off the 2021 NFL season with a no-sweat bet can do so by following some simple steps.

Click here to register. Provide some general sign up info (name, address, e-mail address, etc.).

to register. Provide some general sign up info (name, address, e-mail address, etc.). Make a first deposit by using any DraftKings’ safe and secure online banking methods.

Opt-in to each of these offers. The opt-ins will be available both on the home screen and in the promotions tab.

The Bucs +73 promo is available to both new and current sportsbook players, while the $200 bonus is available to new players where DraftKings is live. Such states include New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona (launching Sept. 9), Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, West Virginia, and more.

The maximum wager on Bucs +73 is $50 at -110 odds, meaning bettors will score a $45.45 cash (not site credit) payout.

Others Week 1 Promos

Ahead of Week 1 action, DraftKings Sportsbook will offer a number of other incentives for bettors. Be sure to check out a variety of daily odds boosts for both the Bucs-Cowboys opener as well as the full Sunday slate of action this weekend. These odds boosts enhance payouts on individual games and parlay bets.

