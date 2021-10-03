DraftKings Sportsbook promo gives instant $150, bonuses for NFL Week 4

Today’s slate of NFL Week 4 games features plenty of intriguing matchups and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a number of excellent promos, odds boosts, and bonuses for new and existing users.

New users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can get a 150-1 odds boost promo on any NFL Week 4 game. This chance to Bet $1, Get $150 guaranteed will allow new users to turn a $1 moneyline wager into $150 in bonuses regardless of the game’s outcome.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK FOOTBALL BONUS!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $150!

FREE BONUS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is also offering a number of other boosts and bonuses for all sportsbook users. In addition tothe Bet $1, Get $150 promo, users can get an odds boost on the number of touchdowns to be scored by the New York Jets, as well as a list of special props related to Tom Brady’s return to New England on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to Bet $1, Get $150 in site bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Get $150 Guaranteed Offer

When it comes to low-cost, high-reward offers, there is no better option anywhere than DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $1, Get $150 offer. New users who register for a new account and make an initial deposit of $5 or more can earn $150 in site bonuses after making a $1 moneyline wager on any team to win its NFL Week 4 game. The best part of this offer is that the bonus will convey regardless of the game’s outcome.

The guaranteed nature of this bet stands in stark contrast to virtually every other new user promo offer in the industry. After placing a $1 moneyline wager on any NFL team to win in Week 4, DraftKings Sportsbook will confirm the bet and add six $25 free bets ($150 total) to the user’s account.

Other NFL Promos

There are two major odds boost and bonus offers for all users available ahead of Sunday’s NFL action.

Gary Vee’s Die Hard Dialogue

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Gary Vee’s Special, featuring boosted odds on the number of touchdowns to be scored by the New York Jets. Players who believe the Jets will score under 1.5 touchdowns agains the Tennessee Titans can get in on that market at boosted +175 odds. Users interested in this offer can place a maximum $50 bet as part of this offer.

Brady Bets

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady leads his Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad into Foxboro to take on his former head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. As part of this promo, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering special odds on Tom Brady props, including:

Number of Completed Passes for Tom Brady to Get Over 67.5 Passing Yards: O 5.5 (-140), U 5.5 (+110)

Tom Brady Over 443.5 Passing Yards (Career high at Foxboro): Yes (+1200)

Tom Brady Over 6.5 Passing TD (Career high at Foxboro): Yes (+1800)

Tom Brady Over 67.5 Passing Yards in 1st Quarter: Yes (-200), No (+150)

Which Tampa Bay Player will Catch the Record Breaking Pass from Tom Brady?: 12 options from Chris Godwin (+330) to Tom Brady (+10000)

How to Register for DraftKings Sportsbook

Prospective bettors interested in the Bet $1, Get $150 guaranteed bonus and the NFL-based boosts above can get in on the action once they’ve signed up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Click here to register for a new account.

to register for a new account. Make an initial deposit using one of the safe funding methods.

Place a $1 moneyline wager on any NFL team to win in Week 4.

Earn $150 in bonuses once DraftKings Sportsbook confirms your $1 wager.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to Bet $1, Get $150 in site bonuses and bet on NFL action when you click here.