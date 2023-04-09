DraftKings Sportsbook promo: $150 bonus for Sunday NBA, MLB, Masters

New users can join Draftings today and secure a generous registration promotion that offers 30-1 odds on any moneyline. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo rewards an initial winning moneyline selection with a bank of bonus bets.

There’s certainly no shortage of moneyline options from which to choose on Easter Sunday. For starters, there are full MLB, NBA, and NHL cards. Additionally, there are a number of European soccer matches available. If you get in early enough, you might even have a shot at a Masters winner moneyline. Remember, there are no limits on how big a favorite you are allowed to choose.

To activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo setting up a Bet $5, Win $150 moneyline opportunity for Sunday’s card, click here.

DraftKings is bringing new patrons under its wing with a hard-to-pass-up registration promotion. Sunday’s schedule is jam-packed with basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, and more. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo provides a brilliant way to earn bonus bets to use on those sports and beyond. Registrants can take advantage of this opportunity by clicking any of this page’s links to register. After creating a first-time DraftKings account, they will have to place any $5+ moneyline wager. That initial bet is valid in any sport, regardless of how big a favorite you may choose.

If your selection grades as a winner, you instantly receive $150 in bonus bets. That $150 populates in your account as six $25 bonus bets. Those bonus wagers are valid in any sport using any wager type. Moreover, any profits you earn with them become yours to withdraw or reinvest. Additionally, on top of your $150 in bonus bets, DraftKings pays you out the profits from your initial moneyline winner. That money comes in on top of your $150 in bonus bets as a nice little add-on.

Four-Step Process Activates DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

One of the many customer-centric things that DraftKings excels at is keeping registration headache-free for its new clients. After all, the sportsbook knows there’s little more frustrating than a long, drawn-out sign-up process. As a result, interested parties can now claim this offer in a matter of minutes. Simply follow along with the four-step walkthrough below and you’ll be up and running before you know it:

At first, you start by clicking here to activate our exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

to activate our exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook promo. After that, you sign up for your first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by supplying some required personal information. For example, you will have to provide your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

At this point, you must make a first deposit of at least $5.

Finally, you can lock in any $5+ moneyline wager, collecting six $25 bonus bets if it wins.

Participating states: IA, IL, IN, AZ, CO, CT, VA, WV, WY, OH, PA, TN, KS, LA, MI, MD, NY, NJ.

Key NBA Matchups on Final Regular Season Card

You are certainly within your right to explore any sporting market available when selecting your moneyline wager for this page’s DraftKings Sportsbook promo. However, with the dichotomy of motivations throughout the NBA, you’d have to assume many selections will originate there. After all, double-digit spreads and massive moneylines have become the norm in the final weeks of the NBA regular season. That portion of the league year ends today with the play-in tournament beginning on Tuesday.

Some teams are still jockeying for the best or most ideal spot in the standings. At the same time, others have been running out G-League guys for a week or more. Catching the right combination of motivations (or lack thereof) can prove the perfect way to find your moneyline winner. Here are the biggest current favorites on Sunday’s NBA Card:

3:30p ET: Golden State (-1800) at Portland.

3:30p ET: LA Lakers (-1650) vs. Utah.

1p ET: NY Knicks (-380) vs. Indiana.

1p ET: Boston (-275) vs. Atlanta.

1p ET: Chicago (-240) vs. Detroit.

