DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 bonuses for CFB, NFL Week 5

Unlock the current DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to claim this two-part bonus for college football and NFL games this weekend. New customers in eligible states, including Kentucky, can sign up through our links to activate the welcome offer. The promo code will be applied to your account automatically.

Place a $5 wager on any game after activating the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Win or lose, you will receive a $200 bonus and a daily no-sweat SGP.

There are many great college football matchups on Saturday, including No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas. The Longhorns are 5.5-point favorites in the Red River Rivalry. There is a 50% profit boost available for this matchup. Kentucky bettors can use the welcome offer to wager on No. 20 UK vs. No. 1 Georgia. The Wildcats have a chance to take down the top ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs have the best odds to win the National Championship.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Wager $5 on any game to receive $200 in bonus bets and make a no-sweat SGP every day.

Key NFL Matchups Headline DraftKings Sportsbook Action

After betting on college football on Saturday, customers can move ahead to NFL matchups. Here are all of the NFL matchups on Sunday. The last game is on Monday Night Football.

Jaguars vs Bills

Giants at Dolphins

Titans at Colts

Texans at Falcons

Ravens at Steelers

Saints at Patriots

Panthers at Lions

Bengals at Cardinals

Eagles at Rams

Chiefs at Vikings

Jets at Broncos

Cowboys at 49ers (SNF)

Packers at Raiders (MNF)

All of these games have spreads, totals, moneylines, and many props. DraftKings has a sports betting guide available for new users to learn about each type of wager and how the odds work. In addition to many betting types, you can compete for prizes in free contests.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $200 Bonus & Daily SGP

Click here to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and register for an account. You will be asked to enter basic information to verify your age and identity. Then, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android.

Deposit $5 or more into your account with an accepted payment method. These include online banking, credit/debit cards, and PayPal. Lastly, place a $5 wager on any game.

No matter the outcome of your first wager, you will receive (8) $25 bonus bets. Users will also be able to make a no-sweat same-game parlay every day. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund, giving you a second chance.

MLB League Division Series Begin on Saturday

The Wild Card Round is complete, meaning there are eight teams remaining. Four LDS matchups will begin on Saturday. It will be the Rangers vs. Orioles, Twins vs. Astros, Phillies vs. Braves, and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers. Customers can use the DraftKings app to place live bets during these games. Be sure to check the promotions tab to find other MLB bonuses throughout the postseason. More bonuses can be earned through Dynasty Rewards. Your level in this loyalty program will determine what perks are available to you.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Place a $5 wager to gain $200 in bonus bets and a daily no-sweat SGP.

