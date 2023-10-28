DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $200 College Football, NBA bonus Saturday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

We are looking at a full slate of college football games today and this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer can raise the stakes on the action. New players who redeem this offer can lock in a no-brainer bonus.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up and start betting with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to win $200 in bonuses. Create an account, make a qualifying deposit, and bet $5 or more to win this bonus instantly.

Although there are tons of great matchups to choose from this weekend, we are honing in on Utah vs. USC. This game features two of the best teams in the Pac-12 and the country. DraftKings Sportsbook is available on any iOS or Android device. Get the app and start betting on college football, NBA, NHL, NFL, and even the World Series. Let’s take a closer look at this new promotion.

Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $5 on college football to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No bonus code required DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + SGP Every Day States Available 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200

This is a straightforward promo that will set football fans up with $200 in bonus bets instantly. Anyone who signs up via the links on this page and begins with a $5 wager on college football will win eight $25 bonus bets.

Additionally, new users will get a no sweat same game parlay every day throughout the football season. Same game parlays can be tough to win, but this no sweat offer will provide bettors with bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook offer is currently available in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

College Football Saturday: Utah vs. Oregon

Both of these teams are facing an uphill battle when it comes to the College Football Playoff. They already have a loss and there is no guarantee a team makes it from the Pac-12. However, the winner of this game will still be in the conversation.

Utah has the home-field advantage, but Oregon enters this game as a 6.5-point favorite. The Utes are used to grinding against high-flying offenses and this game will be no different.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds on this Utah-Oregon matchup and every other college football game today. Sign up and start reaping the rewards.

How to Activate This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

New bettors can sign up by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to begin the registration process. There is no need to enter a promo code.

to begin the registration process. There is no need to enter a promo code. New users will need to fill out sign-up details (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of at least $5 through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bet $5 on any college football game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

New players will also get daily no sweat same game parlays.

Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $5 on college football to win $200 in bonuses.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. 18+ in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.