DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: $200 TNF bonus for Bears-Commanders

Bettors looking for a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code can unlock the best welcome offer by signing up through our links. No code will be needed during registration. This two-part bonus is also available to new users in Kentucky.

Sign up and place a $5 bet after activating the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. In addition, you can make a no-sweat same-game parlay every day.

On Thursday night, the Bears will be taking on the Commanders to try to win their first game of the season. Chicago is a six-point underdog. You will find additional bonuses on the DraftKings app throughout NFL Week 5. Users can earn other perks during the NFL season with Dynasty Rewards.

Click here to activate the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Thursday Night Football. Bet $5 on the game to gain $200 in bonus bets and a daily no-sweat SGP.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for Bears vs. Commanders

Your first $5 wager can be on any market, such as the first TD of the game. Here are the odds for the first player to get into the end zone.

Brian Robinson Jr.: +500

Terry McLaurin: +650

Jahan Dotson: +1100

Antonio Gibson: +1100

Justin Fields: +1100

J. Moore: +1100

Curtis Samuel: +1200

Logan Thomas: +1200

Khalil Herbert: +1300

Sam Howell: +1700

Roschon Johnson: +1700

Cole Kmet: +1700

As the action unfolds, use the Flash Betting feature to find odds for every drive in the game. There will be odds for a punt, touchdown, turnover, and field goal attempt. There is a 50% profit boost on the promotions page for this matchup.

How to Activate the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

Sign up here to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Fill in the info needed to verify your age and identity. Then, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Use one of the accepted banking methods to deposit at least $5 into your account. These include PayPal, online banking, Venmo, and Apple Pay.

Place a $5 wager on Thursday Night Football or any other game. Win or lose, you will receive (8) $25 bonus bets and a daily no-sweat SGP.

Sportsbook apps officially launched in Kentucky on Thursday, September 28th. DraftKings will be a popular choice for UK and UofL fans in the state. Both of these teams have huge games this weekend that you can use bonus bets for.

More Bonuses for NFL Week 5 on the DraftKings App

DraftKings releases new promotions every weekend for NFL games. Users can find no-sweat bets, parlay boosts, and much more. Check out the free contests to compete for prizes. There is a sports betting guide on the app that explains the different betting types and odds. Here are all of the matchups on Sunday and the Monday night game.

Jaguars vs Bills (in London)

Giants at Dolphins

Titans at Colts

Texans at Falcons

Ravens at Steelers

Saints at Patriots

Panthers at Lions

Bengals at Cardinals

Eagles at Rams

Chiefs at Vikings

Jets at Broncos

Cowboys at 49ers (SNF)

Packers at Raiders (MNF)

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Place a $5 wager on any game to get a $200 bonus and place a daily no-sweat SGP.

