DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates $200 bonus for Saturday college football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

DRAFTKINGS

21+ and present in participating states.

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

Enabling the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links allows first-time DraftKings customers to tackle Saturday’s college football slate with a massive $200 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks ‘Bet $5, Get $200’ College Football Offer

With another busy college football Saturday on tap, here’s a small taste of what new bettors receive after activating our DK Sportsbook promo code links:

“Bet $5, Get $200” welcome bonus

Extensive college football betting market

CFB promotions and profit boosts

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Information

Few introductory sportsbook offers compare to DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” deal. A new customer in one of DK’s legal betting states can transform their first $5+ wager into a $200 bonus. Sign up through our links, place at least $5 on any CFB matchup, and DraftKings will credit your sportsbook balance with the $200 bonus bet payout.

Bettors who apply the $5 wager immediately receive the welcome bonus. DraftKings issues eight bonus bets worth $25, giving new players eight chances to score stone-cold cash this weekend and beyond.

How to Claim ‘Bet $5, Get $200’ Promo on DraftKings Sportsbook

As simple as the offer is for first-time bettors, DraftKings made registration even more effortless. Get $200 in bonus bets in as little as five minutes once you trigger the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer below:

Click on our DK Sportsbook promo code links.

Enter your name, birthdate, residential address, and other vital account information.

Deposit cash with one of DraftKings’ accepted banking methods.

Bet at least $5 on the college football betting market.

Receive an instant payout worth $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings’ bonus bets arrive on the spot, so new players have an immediate bankroll for Saturday’s games. The bonus bets expire after seven days.

Enjoy college football with a $200 bonus after securing a “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

DraftKings College Football Betting

Saturday belongs to college football. Today’s slate features a healthy dose of conference rivalries and head-to-head battles between ranked opponents.

CFB Week 5 Odds

Many games on the Week 5 calendar will play a vital role in the end-of-season outlook. A big-time win over a ranked program will improve a team’s chances for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff. But a loss could mean no Playoff and potentially falling out of the AP Top 25.

DraftKings offers moneylines, point spreads, over/unders, and countless player and team props for every college football game this weekend, including the following matchups:

No. 8 USC (-21.5) at Colorado – Noon ET

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky (-1.5) – Noon ET

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas (-16) – 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 13 LSU (-2.5) at No. 20 Ole Miss – 6:00 p.m. ET

No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 17 Duke – 7:30 p.m. ET

While every legal betting state looks forward to college football Saturdays, today has extra meaning for Kentucky. The Bluegrass State launched online sports betting on Thursday, making this the first CFB weekend that Kentucky bettors can place bets and win cash on DraftKings. The timing works well, too, given the hometown Wildcats’ showdown against a ranked Florida team in Lexington.

CFB Boosts on DraftKings Sportsbook

Believe it or not, DraftKings has even more exclusive offers for today’s college football. Opt into each promo once you download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Two of the primary offers boost qualifying CFB wagers by 50%. The first is a “Game of the Week” promo that gives every LSU-Ole Miss bettor a 50% profit boost token for any bet on the Tigers or Rebels. The other 50% boost is for any eligible college football parlay with three or more legs.

DraftKings also covers a CFB Same Game Parlay or SGPx. Apply a “No Sweat” token in your betslip, place your wager, and earn your stake back in bonus bets after a loss.

Check out a few more sportsbook promos this weekend:

21+ and present in participating states (18+ in KY). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.