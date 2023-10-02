DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Best bets, bonus for Giants-Seahawks MNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers can unlock the current DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet on Monday Night Football. Claim this instant bonus by signing up through our links. The promo code will be applied for you. This offer is now available to bettors in Kentucky.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No bonus code is needed DraftKings Sportsbook Get $200 in bonus bets Monday Night Football Boosts Mystery boost from 10% to 100% Giants vs. Seahawks Odds Giants +2, Seahawks -2 Verification By Verified by Bob Wankel Verification Date October 2, 2023

Wager $5 on the Seahawks vs. Giants after activating the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Win or lose, you will gain $200 in bonus bets.

The Seahawks are two-point favorites on Monday night against the Giants. Seattle has never lost a game at MetLife Stadium, and they are playing a New York team that has struggled through the first few weeks of the season. Saquon Barkley is listed as doubtful for this matchup. DraftKings has several additional bonuses customers can use for the game, including a no-sweat bet.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Get $200 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager on MNF.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5 on MNF for a $200 Bonus

All new users can sign up with this welcome offer. DraftKings is now available in Kentucky, making it a popular option in many US states. Follow our guide to get started in time for Monday Night Football.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Fill in your full name, email address, the last four digits of your SSN, and other info needed to create an account. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your mobile phone and enable location services. Use your preferred payment method to deposit $5 or more. These include PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and online banking. Place a $5 wager on the Seahawks vs. Giants.

The result of this wager doesn’t matter. You will be sent a $200 bonus, which will be (8) $25 bonus bets.

Bonuses for Giants vs. Seahawks After the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

Customers have access to other NFL bonuses on the DraftKings app. There is a no-sweat bet that can be used for any MNF wager. If it loses, you will be sent a bonus bet refund. You will also find a 50% profit boost that can be applied to any market.

The MNF Up 10 Early Win offer is a great way to place a moneyline wager. You will automatically win your wager if the team you bet on gains a 10-point lead. Customers can earn more perks and promotions through Dynasty Rewards. All of your sports wagers go towards earning Crowns, and those can be redeemed for prizes. There are also weekly free-to-play contests for NFL fans.

Updated Future Odds for the Super Bowl

The future odds have changed a bit through the first several weeks of the NFL season. You can bet on the exact result of the Super Bowl on DraftKings. The 49ers and the Chiefs have the best odds to reach the Super Bowl. There are also options for each team to make the playoffs and the winners of each division.

49ers to beat Chiefs: +2200

Chiefs to beat 49ers: +2200

Bills to beat 49ers: +2800

49ers to beat Bills: +2800

Chiefs to beat Eagles: +3000

Eagles to beat Chiefs: +3000

Bills to beat Eagles: +3500

Sign up here to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for MNF. Place a $5 bet on the Seahawks vs. Giants to gain $200 in bonus bets.

