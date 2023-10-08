DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Claim $1,250 in NFL Week 5 bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best way to bet on NFL Week 5 is with the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Football fans can take advantage of three types of bonuses by signing up and activating this new promotion. Let’s take a deeper dive into this offer.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is the perfect way to start off on NFL Week 5. New users will receive a $50 welcome bonus, up to $1,000 in a deposit match bonus, and a $200 instant bonus for betting on the NFL.

This offer caps out at $1,250 in total bonuses, which is an insane way to start. It’s one of the best times of the year to be a bettor with the NFL season starting to hit its stride. DraftKings Sportsbook will provide bettors with an opportunity to bet on all the games on Sunday. We have a full slate of games that begins with Bills-Jaguars in London.

Click this link to access this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and start collecting up to $1,250 in bonuses.

Sunday NFL Matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No code needed Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Terms & Conditions New customers who meet age requirements Promo Last Verified October 8, 2023

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is the perfect way to win on the NFL this weekend. There are tons of great matchups on the board, but we are looking ahead to the primetime games on Sunday Night Football (Cowboys-49ers) and Monday Night Football (Raiders-Packers).

The Cowboys and 49ers will meet for the first time since San Francisco knocked Dallas out of the playoffs last season. Needless to say, this is a huge matchup. Meanwhile, the Raiders are trying to put their season back on track. The Packers are also trying to bounce back after a brutal loss in Week 4.

Here’s a rundown of the full schedule:

Jaguars vs Bills

Giants at Dolphins

Titans at Colts

Texans at Falcons

Ravens at Steelers

Saints at Patriots

Panthers at Lions

Bengals at Cardinals

Eagles at Rams

Chiefs at Vikings

Jets at Broncos

Cowboys at 49ers (SNF)

Packers at Raiders (MNF)

How to Bet on NFL Week 5

Remember, new players who sign up and redeem this DraftKings Sportsbook promo will have the chance to score up to $1,250 in bonuses. Bettors will receive a $50 welcome bonus just for signing up.

Next, make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods. This first deposit will receive a 20% match in bonuses. Finally, place a $5 cash wager on the NFL to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

This new promotion is available to first-time depositors in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Sports betting was recently legalized in Kentucky as well.

Activating This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

New bettors can sign up and start off with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to activate this offer without the need for a promo code.

Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on any NFL game this weekend to win $200 in bonus bets.

This instant bonus will be in addition to a $50 welcome bonus and deposit match.

Click this link to access this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and start collecting up to $1,250 in bonuses.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.