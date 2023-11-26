DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Get $150 bonus win or lose with $5 NFL bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use bonus bets for NFL action on Sunday with the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Make your first wager on any game after activating this offer, which new customers can do by signing up through our links. There are other promos and free contests available for Week 12 on the DraftKings app.

Sign up to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and place your first $5 wager on any NFL game. Win, lose, or draw, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Since the bonus is awarded after your wager settles, try making a bet on an early market. For example, there are odds for the first TD of each game. Here are all of the early matchups on Sunday.

Saints vs. Falcons

Steelers vs. Bengals

Panthers vs. Titans

Buccaneers vs. Colts

Patriots vs. Giants

Jaguars vs. Texans

Click here to activate the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NFL Week 12. Gain $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager on any game.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $150 for Week 12

After the early slate games above, there are four games in the late afternoon. It is the Browns vs. Broncos, Rams vs. Cardinals, Chiefs vs. Raiders, and Bills vs. Eagles. Philadelphia is a three-point favorite at home against the Bills, who are fighting for a spot in the playoffs at 6-5.

You can save some of your bonus bets for the Sunday Night Football game between the Ravens and Chargers. Lamar Jackson is having another great year in Baltimore. Las Angeles has struggled against top teams and are coming off two losses. Ravens -3 is one of my favorite bets of the day.

Click here to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and register for an account. Download the DraftKings app for your Android or iPhone and allow for location services. Deposit $5 or more using PayPal, online banking, or another banking method. Place a $5 bet on any NFL game.

Once the wager settles, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets.

Picks for the NFL Parlay Insurance Bonus on DraftKings

The NFL Sunday Parlay Insurance offer is a great way to place a 4+ leg parlay on Sunday. If only one leg loses, you will get a bonus bet refund. I’m taking Steelers vs. Bengals under 36 points, Colts -2.5, Eagles -3, and Ravens -3.

The promotions tab has additional bonuses for the NFL and other sports. Customers can also compete for prizes in free contests.

Future Odds for Division Winners & the Super Bowl

We are through Thanksgiving and almost done with Week 12, making it a great time to place future bets on the NFL. The 49ers, Eagles, and Chiefs are all at +450 to win the Super Bowl. Odds are available for division winners, teams to make the playoffs, regular season wins, and player awards.

DraftKings even has odds for Aaron Rodgers to take another snap this season. He is trying to rush back, but the Jets aren’t looking like they will be in contention to make the playoffs. The odds are at +180 for Rodgers to play again before the season ends.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 12. Get a $150 bonus by placing a $5 wager on Sunday.

