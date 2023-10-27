DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Score $200 bonus on NBA, World Series

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is here to unlock an instant bonus for bettors this weekend. Bet on the World Series, NBA, college football, NHL, or NFL Week 8 with this new promotion.

New players who sign up and redeem this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer can lock in a 40-1 instant payout. Bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses and daily no sweat same game parlays.

There is no shortage of options available for bettors to choose from tonight. The Rangers and Diamondbacks will begin the World Series with Game 1 tonight, but that’s just one of many great games this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for all types of bettors. Sign up, take advantage of this offer, and start winning on any of the games. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Bet on the World Series, NBA

The World Series begins in Texas tonight. Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Diamondbacks and he will go against Nate Eovaldi of the Rangers. Obviously, this is going to be a long series, but both teams are going to want to jump out to an early lead.

But the World Series is just one of many great options this weekend. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and start betting on MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, or the NFL. Remember, this “bet $5, win $200” offer is applicable to any game in any sport tonight.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Getting Started

New players can sign up in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY):

Click here to activate this offer without a promo code and create a new account.

to activate this offer without a promo code and create a new account. Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Start with a $5 wager on the World Series, NBA, NHL, college football, or NFL this weekend.

Win $200 in bonus bets along with daily no sweat same game parlays.

Win $200 With This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is an easy call for bettors this weekend. Remember, anyone who signs up and bets $5 will win $200 in bonus bets instantly. There is no need to wait around for the game to finish to collect these bets.

New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on a wide range of markets. Think of these bonus bets as an opportunity to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

In addition to these bonus bets, bettors will have a chance to secure daily no sweat same game parlays. Although parlays are tough to hit, this is an opportunity to win bonus bets on losing parlays.

21+ and present in participating states. 18+ in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.