DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Time to Claim $200 NFL Bonus Is Almost Up

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on NFL Week 10 with the current DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL game with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. Win or lose, you will be sent $200 in bonus bets and a daily no-sweat same-game parlay.

Week 10 didn’t start with the most exciting game. The Bears were able to hold on for the win against the Panthers on Thursday night. Sunday action begins in Germany with the Colts vs. Patriots. DraftKings is a top option for NFL fans with more options and features than most sportsbook apps. For example, use the Flash Betting feature during the Colts vs. Patriots game to place live bets on every drive.

Click this link to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

NFL Week 10 Spreads & Best Bets on Sunday

It’s odd for us to be talking about Bill Belichick’s job status. The Patriots only have two wins entering Week 10. They are two-point underdogs against the Colts in Germany. Indianapolis is the only team to score at least 20 points in every game this year, but their defense has allowed several big games. It should be close, but I’m definitely taking the game to go over 43 total points.

The Ravens are favored by three points against the Browns in an AFC North matchup. I like Baltimore to cover at home. They are coming off of a big win over the Seahawks. And the 49ers are three-point favorites on the road against the Jaguars. They are on a three-game losing streak, while the Jaguars have won their last five. Take Jacksonville to win outright.

Steps to Unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

Follow our guide to claim the best welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Deposit $5 or more using an accepted payment method, such as Venmo or PayPal. Place a $5 wager on an NFL game.

No matter the result, you will be sent (8) $25 bonus bets and a daily no-sweat SGP.

Use a 50% Parlay Boost on the DraftKings App

Go to the sports betting promo page to opt-in to a 50% parlay boost to use for the NFL on Sunday. This can be a same-game parlay on the Sunday Night Football game between the Jets and Raiders. New York is a one-point favorite on the road. With the way their defense has been playing, I would lean toward this being a low-scoring matchup.

Check for more offers for the Monday night game between the Broncos and Bills. Buffalo is a 7.5-point favorite at home. You can also place futures bets on division winners and the Super Bowl.

Bet $5 on any game for a $200 bonus and start using a no-sweat SGP every day.

