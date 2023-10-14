DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Up to $1,250 for Saturday afternoon CFB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best way to bet on college football this weekend is with the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Instead of starting off with a single bonus, bettors can lock up multiple bonuses ahead of the college football games today.

New players who redeem this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer will have access to a trio of bonuses. Start with a $50 welcome bonus and lock up a 20% deposit match. Not to mention, bettors who place an initial $5 wager on college football will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $1,250 in College Football Bonuses

There are three types of bonuses that come with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. First things first, bettors will unlock a $50 welcome bonus after signing up. There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this initial bonus.

Next, make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient payment methods. This initial deposit will trigger a 20% match in bonuses for up to $1,000.

Perhaps the most important note with this offer relates to the final $200 bonus. New players must place an initial $5 wager on college football to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Here’s a quick look at the odds for Notre Dame vs. USC on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Team Spread Total Moneyline USC Trojans +2.5 (-105) O 60.5 (-110) +120 Notre Dame Fighting Irish -2.5 (-115) U 60.5 (-110) -142

Although there are great matchups every Saturday in college football, today’s games are raising the bar. Bettors can bet on USC-Notre Dame, Washington-Oregon, Miami-North Carolina, and tons of other great games. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards with this new promotion.

Use this link to access this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and collect up to $1,250 in total bonuses for college football today.

Other College Football Promos Available

Although we recommend locking up these bonuses first and foremost, there are other ways to win on college football this weekend. New and existing players can opt into a college football stepped up same game parlay.

To cash in on this offer, bettors will need to place a college football same game parlay of at least three legs to qualify for this promo. After you finish adding all of the legs to your same game parlay, apply a boost token. Bettors will be eligible for up to a 100% profit boost with this offer.

Activating This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Signing up is the easy part. Figuring out how to use all these bonus bets might take a little more time and effort from bettors. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to activate this offer and create an account.

to activate this offer and create an account. Make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet $5 on any college football game today.

This will unlock up to $1,250 in total bonuses for new players.

Use this link to access this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and collect up to $1,250 in total bonuses for college football today.

